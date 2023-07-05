GK headlines the Haute Couture show – Viva A Vida with Cardi B, Anna Wintour and other celebrities



Impressive Gkay The front row of Italian fashion house Schiaparelli’s haute couture show in Paris this Monday (3) shared the spotlight with Cardi B, Anna Wintour and other celebrities. This event marks the beginning fashion week Couture For the winter of 2023. This isn’t the first time that the comedian has honored the brand.







Gkay has already used several models Exclusive – and very expensive! —, from the brand, and this time too will be no different. artist Chose a long white dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and fun gold accessories featuring Schiaparelli.

With her hair tied down, Gkay wore a necklace that featured an eye-popping face, eyebrows, and even a septum piercing nose! The brand is known for bringing body parts as accessories in handbags, shoes, necklaces, earrings and rings.

Via Instagram Stories, the actress shared the moment she opened the invitation to the event and recounted her trajectory, thanking her for life’s achievements: “When, for the second time in a year, your biggest dream came true again.” It happens… And for the second time we start with a brand that that girl from her beloved city of Solânia, in the hinterland of Paraiba, only dreamed of and today she is on the front lines! Believe me! Do it! I’m just asking you to believe! I thought it was impossible too”, he wrote.

still in the first hotel fashion show, The comedian made a video of her shaking hands and joked: “I’m glad I’m not nervous”. GK also recalled that in January – during the first Haute Couture Fashion Week of the year – she was ranked fourth as one of the most influential, feuding with heavyweights such as Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat and Chiara Ferragni.

Already at the parade, the actress showed off the arrival of rapper Cardi B and became emotional: “I’m not holding back my emotions in front of Schiaparelli’s row for the second time. Oh my god, I just want to cry and kneel on the floor.” I want.” Thank God, it’s unreal! I can’t even pretend not to pose, it’s my dream and I’m just going to live without filters and be thankful for every moment”, he said.







