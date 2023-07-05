Gaming tournament platform Monou has teamed up with esports company Isurus to bring new experiences and challenges to gamers

tournament platform games Monou in alliance with the company cybersport Isurus to bring new experiences and challenges to the community gamer July 4, 2023 Share









Tournament Platform games Monou reunited with the team cybersport Isurus to bring new experiences and challenges to the community gamer. “From the very beginning at Monou, we had the ambition to become center entertainment games for the community; through the offer of tournaments, events, content, sales merchandising physical/digital and more. For this reason, we see this alliance with Isurus as a valuable collaboration that opens up new opportunities for entertainment and interaction with such significant figures from the competitive scene in the region,” said Raul Aguilar Fragoso, CEO of Monou.



Monou will sponsor the Valkyria League and the Isurus streaming program, and will support all events and invitations made by Isurus content creators with their communities.



“Isurus was born with the goal of creating spaces of belonging and empowerment. Since the end of last year we have been creating more and better community tournaments, so we are very happy that we have found partner like Monou, with whom we join the deepest values ​​and goals. In that games there is room for everyone, no matter your skill level in the game, and we love to continue to develop these community-wide experiences with brands that share our vision,” added Facundo Calabro, CEO of Isurus.



The alliance, which will have an initial duration of seven months, includes the development of monthly regional tournaments for the community in the most popular games such as League of legends, team battle tactics, Fortnite, Apex legends; special events in game centers de Monou and promotions for fans who visit Gamergy Mexico.