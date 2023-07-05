From the world to you! From July 4

The United States is celebrating the independence of their country today, so I’m going to show you four songs from North American indie artists. I hope you enjoy what I found.

Saylor and Dom Moulin gave us a beautiful song “DEEP LOVE” with very poetic lyrics and phenomenal production. Curiously, this song was recorded in a studio in Denver, California. It is with this special sound that Sailor debuts as an artist and it is an incredible debut, we can see the art he will create in future songs. Great single.

We’re moving forward with Sloome and her song “Sparkle Finish”. Indie rock and shoegaze are the genres I would put this song in, which you should definitely leave among the most listened to this summer. This group is quite young, it started its activities in 2017. I think it’s a solid single and if you like it, you’ll find more songs on the band’s profile that you’ll want to listen to over and over again.

Lisa’s next song is “Fungus Among Us” by Mother Fungus. This song is more upbeat and gives me autumnal vibes instead of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a very stylish song. It’s metal rock with fast beats, screaming and impressive vocals. It’s softer metal in my opinion, but if you’re looking for a song that will make you feel the adrenaline pumping through your veins, this song is perfect.

And we end with Wildlife Control and their song “Sponte”. This song is perfect for stopping for a few minutes and thinking about the importance of life and how quickly it goes by. Melancholy and painful, but at the same time beautiful; I think this song is very cool. This is an indie electronic song and I hope it makes you feel the way I did, it was definitely a journey.