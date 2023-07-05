Fortnite Launches Summer Getaway Event With Map Changes And New Items | Royal battle | epic games | Mexico | DEPO-GAME

fortnite battle royale he always has an event up his sleeve. Recently included a new map, where the central part collapsed and the jungle appeared with really interesting ruins. Well, with the arrival of summer in the northern hemisphere, it’s time to freshen up the scene a bit in Battle Royale.

“Let the summer scene flow! Come relax in summer rest Fortnite running from July 4, 2023 3:00 PM CEST to July 18, 2023 3:00 PM CEST.“, – the developer company reports in the official blog.

From July 4 to July 18, an entire party stage will appear in the central part of the map, called the Cascade Camp. It should be noted that it will disappear after the event ends. On the other hand, Epic Games allowed the use of unique objects such as ice cream cones.

One of the most “broken” mechanics in the game will also be changed. The flare gun that marked enemies in an area will be replaced with fireworks.

As if that wasn’t enough, they’ll also allow for themed skins like the Sky Meowcle, which will be available in the Season 3 Chapter 4 Battle Pass. Opaline or the Chaos Explorer are two other characters that are coming to the item shop.

If you purchased the Summer Pack a few days ago, you can also try the new peeled banana with customizable items.

Summer quests

FULL MISSION SATISFACTION

They will be available gradually from 4 to 7 July.Nobody is averse to a very cool drink, and even more so heavenly meows. Become his taster and create a tropical drink that he can soak all summer long. Complete Satisfaction mission rewards:

MISSION PARTY LAGOON

They will be available gradually from 8 to 11 July.Every self-respecting party serves delicious food! Serve the perfect meal and become the talk of the town throughout the island. Complete Satisfaction mission rewards:

state of emergency

Travel accessory Rani

BIG ENTRANCE MISSIONS

They will be available gradually from 12 to 16 July.You can come to the party in two ways: as the rest of the mortals or with taste. Make a grand entrance! Rewards for the mission “The Grand Entrance”:

