Former Pitchfork reporter says site editors decided to boycott Katy Perry in 2010

tom brihanformer journalist of famous magazine pitchforksparked controversy this Monday (03) by revealing that the publication may have attempted to boycott the singer’s career katy perry Since 2010. in an article published in stereogonWhere Brihan is currently an editor, he described how the artist was treated by the vehicle.

In the text, Breihan recalls the moment he heard the album for the first time.teenage Dream“, Perry’s second album. He shares: “Even with my favorite songs, I can’t always remember where I first heard them. However, with ‘Teenage Dream’, I remember everything – the way my chair creaked, the texture of the carpet, the quality of the light coming in from the windows. i wasn’t doing anything memorable,

The former journalist revealed that he used to work with his friend at the time Ryan Domble In the Pitchfork News section. Both were fired from the same job two years ago and Pitchfork hired them at a discount. Breihan says Ryan sent him the Katy Perry song, but he had no intention of writing about it.

“Ryan didn’t send me the track because we were going to write about it. We weren’t going to write about it. At that point, Pitchfork’s superiors decided that Katy Perry wasn’t good enough,” Breihan reveals. He further explains that the site won’t publish a review of the “Teenage Dream” album until 2021.

Tom Breihan’s post provoked reactions in the music industry, including public criticism of the singer Kim Petraswho expressed disbelief at the seriousness of pitchfork, In response to a Twitter post, Petras wrote: “Unfortunately, I don’t take Pitchfork seriously anymore. If it was an album of whispers and depression, they would say it would be the best album.,

The impact of Breihan’s description raised questions about Pitchfork’s objectivity and evaluation criteria with respect to artists’ careers, fueling debate about possible internal influences affecting music coverage. So far the magazine has not commented on the allegations of the former journalist.