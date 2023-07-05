Flip Flops and Haute Couture, a trend to stay? – trends

Hawaiians have a long history. made in 1962São Paulo’s brand has always worked to spread The free and happy spirit of the Brazilian people A little bit all over the world. rubber sole and practical and comfortable design Accomplished a feat: it never went out of fashion.

And anyone who thinks that these flip flops are made purely and simply for walking on the beach is wrong. yes they are comfortable and yes Perfect for walking on sandbut someone will take them if possible everywherefor all and any occasionEven if it is more or less formal.

It turns out that this is happening more and more in the last few years. let’s remember danish street style in the most recent weeks of copenhagen fashionwho knew so well how to mix Colorful and minimal look with some winds. Those who don’t remember it just need a quick online search to refresh their memory.



Jennifer Lawrence at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Let’s go back to the red carpet Cannes International Film Festival Who will not remember the image of this year… Jennifer Lawrence Upstairs, which went viral? And that’s because the actress, who appeared in a stunning red Haute Couture dress (Christian Dior), attracted more attention than what she was wearing. exactly one black flip flops, similar to the famous Hawaiian. Thus, Lawrence wanted to prove that it is not necessary to suffer or go without rest in order to shine on the red carpet.

now was the time paris Let yourself be mesmerized and surrender to the air. This station appears in a very urban style And we’re not just talking about the classic flip-flop model. Brazilian brand either conquered Paris iconic flip flopsor even with As far as Slide re-invented and sandals,

Some opinion makers it is influencer More Cold In town to attend a hawaiian fashion show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week SS24 (June 20 to 25).







ana sotillo

young model mark forney seen wearing something hawaiianas top flip flops in black During the parade of Jacquemus at Versailles. You won’t make a mistake in your choice: a beautiful and neutral pair of Hawaiians. Ana Sotillo, stylist, seen using hawaiianas u milan sandals in black, It’s also proving that Hawaiians are much more than just beloved flip flops.

the truth is that together temperature above 30 degrees (Paris is also experiencing a heat wave), the brand’s open-toed shoes appear to be perfect solution to hold the stars Street style fresh.



mathias geerts

Another model Mathias Geerts was seen wearing the same model as Forne in yellow A true classic that never goes out of style. In the midst of the craziness of Fashion Week, comfort is key. It is common to attend 10 parades in a single day and then there are countless parties.





genevra mavila

Lastly, influencer Ginevra Mwila was also seen using Havaianas Top Flip Flops in White Colour. The model is one of the icons of the brand, and is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024. Kofi Wandji wore a pair Hawaiiana Reloaded Slide in Beige – according to the brand, a new urban silhouette that has already won a huge number of fans.

