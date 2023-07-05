Fantastic machine of the Institute of Burgos, attracting attention from afar

He has not run for a long time, but he gives free rein to his imagination, which gives him pleasure. A few months ago, no one would have given a penny for it, but now it is a museum piece. First, outdoors, Diego Marina Aguilera Institute from Burgos. Old Renault sentenced to write-off, enjoying a second life after a creative pardon. And drawing the attention of any passerby to the fullest Pose road. With the central door open, few can resist entering and immortalizing such a curious and vibrant piece of art.

Behind the project is an architect and more than a dozen accomplices. Ismael Ali de UnzagaESO Art Workshop 3rd Year Teacher, among many other tasks, stood up in class one day and said the following: “Let’s paint the car”. with children from Automotive degree a stone’s throw away, it couldn’t be easier. And with the director’s approval, Leticia Alonsohappy that the students Professional education and those from Average They provide cable when needed. With a blanket draped over their heads, the teacher and his students set to work during the third semester in turns and “at the expense of time, like farmers.”

A group of students watch Diego Marina Aguilera’s fantastic car.THOMAS ALONSO

It so happened that at that time there were some German exchange students. They barely mastered Spanish, but “immediately integrated because art is a universal language.” In this case, Ali de Unzaga took the New York aesthetic of the 70s and 80s as the basis. Keith Haringgraffiti artist and one-of-a-kind activist, and Jean Michel Basquiatbetter known as SAMO and the undisputed referent of African American culture in USA. Two self-made street boys who were “lucky to get caught.” Andy Warhole and elevated them to the ranks of super-artists.”

When choosing a color, there was no consensus, and the teacher chose pink. This decision sometimes attracted complaints, but “in the end they liked it very much”. When applying for a job, complete freedom to follow established standards. “A lot of people looked at their cell phones and said: do you have no imagination at all?” recalls Ali de Unzaga, knowing that in mid-2023 “we cannot fight the elements.” In any case, the children were involved from the very beginning. Based on imagination, yes, but also on countless pop culture icons. From Homer Simpson even the crew members of the famous video game among us.

“We live in a culture of images. We take photos with everything. Why not with this? Aesthetically, it is very attractive and contains a lot of information, including subconscious. There are even mathematical formulas,” the project ideologist clarifies with signs of continuity. Like the works Wolf Vostell V Barruecos (Caceres), Ali de Unzaga considers it quite possible to promote Open-air museum, albeit on a smaller scale, in the garden of Diego Marina Aguilera. “For now, the car will stay here, no matter what the boss says,” he laughs. Next to him, the director seems to give the go-ahead.

The architects of the work are very satisfied and proud of the end result.THOMAS ALONSO

Apart from the artistic level, this institution of Burgos continues to bet on transversality so that the children of the formative degrees collaborate with the children of the middle and senior level. undergraduate as far as possible. “We are trying to integrate everything together, even with the environment,” notes Alonso, proud that she can’t be, after the “impressive results” of BACH 2nd year students in ebauwho got “best result in Burgos”.