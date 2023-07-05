Games

ESL Reveals New Season of Impact, Women’s CS:GO League

ESL has been betting on women’s Counter-Strike for a long time, and for several years now we have been able to enjoy ESL Impact Leagueher women’s CS:GO competition.

Today, a well-known organizer of esports championships shared some details next competition seasonfourth to be held September 13 to December 8, 2023. From September 13th to October 29th, the regular league will take place, which will choose an online format, and the finals will be held in LAN format in the winter edition of DreamHack Valencia, which will end the competition on December 8th.

28 teams will compete for a $150,000 prize pool.

This new season of ESL Impact has a total of 28 teams from around the world will compete for the lion’s share of $150,000 from the prize fund of the competition in addition to promotion to the championship of the tournament.

In addition, to select 28 participating teams, ESL will hold two online qualifiers, which will be held from August 18 to 27, championships in which Nigma Galaxy, the current champion of the competition, Virtus.Pro or NAVI Javelins will definitely take part. ., which took second place.

