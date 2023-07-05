Elton John wins applause at final UK show

Elton JohnAt the age of 76, he made his final appearance in the UK during the Glastonbury festival. The show, held on Sunday the 25th, featured special guests and impressed a large audience as well as the pianist himself.

“It’s a very special and emotional night for me. This might be my last show in England, Great Britain, so I better play well and entertain them.” alton As reported, said estadao, iconic names such as the audience and backstage Paul mccartney, Lewis Hamilton it is Anya Taylor-Joywas present.

hey London Community Gospel Choir, Jacob Lusk it is stephen sanchez These were some of the special performances of the night. brandon flowersfrom the band killerstook the stage to perform the hit “tiny Dancer, Rina Saweyama participated in “Do not break my heart,

An emotional moment from the show “Happened in”don’t let the sun go down on me,” Dedicated to George MichaelThose who would have turned 60 on the date of the festival.

“It’s a very special day today, I wonder how I’m going to live it up. One of Britain’s most amazing singer-songwriters was George Michael. He was my friend, an inspiration and today would have been his 60th birthday, so I Want to dedicate this music to his memory and all the songs he left for us which are so beautiful. This is for you George,” alton said (via) WHO,

