Elton John pays tribute to George Michael in his final UK concert

At the end of a long and distinguished career, legendary singer Elton John, 76, performed his final UK concert on Sunday night, the 25th. The performance took place during the Glastonbury Festival, held at Worthy Farm, and is part of their “Frarewell Tour”, marking their departure from the stage. In the audience, celebrities including pilot Lewis Hamilton, actors Aaron Taylor Johnson and Anya Taylor-Joy and Elton’s husband David Furnish were present to honor the pop music idol.

On stage, Elton shared the microphone with names such as Brandon Flowers and Rina Sawayama, lead singer of The Killers, on some songs. One of the show’s most touching moments was a tribute to singer George Michael, who died in 2016 and turned 60 on Sunday. A clearly emotional Elton declared: “George Michael was one of Britain’s most brilliant singers and songwriters. He was my friend, an inspiration and today we celebrate his 60th birthday. So I dedicate this song to his memory and to all.” I want to dedicate.” He left beautiful songs for us. This one’s for you George.” Elton then sang “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”, a partnership between the two artists.