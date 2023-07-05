Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj are rappers with the most hits in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100

The trio of Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne continues to lead the Billboard Hot 100 list.

rapper nicki minajKnown as the Queen of Rap, surpassed other artists in the musical genre eminem it is jay zeesecured her place as the third female rapper with the most top 10 hits in the prestigious history of Billboard Hot 100, now she has joined the singers Drake it is Lil Wayne Which respectively top the list.

It is noteworthy that the trio leading the list are artists who were part of the label young money entertainmentReleased in 2005. track record shows that the rapper now has 23 top 10 hits on the Hot 100, joining Disgusting it is drizzling, which have the same number of songs: 25 each. tied for fourth place eminem it is jay zee There are 22 songs in each list.

In addition to his most recent achievement, nicki minaj Now holds the title of female artist with the most Top 10 songs in Billboard Hot 100 history. Whitney HoustonAmerican singer and actress, who also has 23 songs prior to the success of Minaj’s Nicki. A Board also recognized Nicki as the best-selling female rapper of the 2010s and hailed her as the greatest female rapper in history.

Last Friday (30), Billboard implemented new guidelines, stating that digital download singles made through artists’ virtual stores will no longer be considered in calculating the Hot 100 chart. This measure would directly affect Nicki Minaj, as the singer’s numbers increase in her fan base. hence.

Meanwhile, chart dominance DrakeThere’s no doubt that when his next album, tentatively titled “For All the Dogs,” arrives later this year, it will be a fast one. The project was unexpectedly announced last month and will serve as their fourth full-length release in a span of two years, following “Certified Lover Boy,” “Einestly Nevermind” and “Her Loss.” 21 Savage.

nicki minaj it is Lil Wayne According to Wayne, the artist is also producing new projects of his own, with “Pink Friday 2” and “Tha Carter IV” announced for November 17, which have no release dates. View posts on Twitter Below: