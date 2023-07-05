Discover the new trend among celebrities inspired by the European summer

A great vibes look that has young women discovering more of their natural, romantic and freestyle beauty

Hailey Bieber is one of the celebrities to join the Tomato Girl summer fashion (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

With the arrival of the European summer, new trends emerge, social networks pop up and celebrities follow the aesthetic. Is new tomato girl summer, A very good vibes look, where young women find more of their natural, romantic and freestyle beauty.

The idea of ​​the new trend is to get yourself out there european summer and dressing for things to do like walking along the European coast and enjoying the sunset. Most of the looks are made up of floral print, flowing dresses – which may or may not come with prints and heart motifs.

Large dresses with ruffles and leg slits at bust height, in addition to pieces with puffed sleeves. Sunglasses, sneakers, headscarves and ecobags are also used to create the style.

The makeup is something very subtle, like a foundation with low coverage, the use of mascara and eyeliner in the look is welcome, but nothing extraordinary. A pinkish and reddish blush, which resembles a light brown. And hair tends to follow that same natural line, so it’s quite common to leave hair wavy.

Brazilian Jade Picon also ruins the new trend in a post on Instagram (Photo: reproduction/Instagram)

The name refers to the tomato because Red It is the color that guides the style. Tone is not a rule in the wardrobe of those who follow the trend, but it refers to the sexiness generated by these women. Using lighter tones like pale pink and white is also an option.

The fashion is associated with places such as the coast of Greece and the southern coast of Italy. second season of the series “The White Lotus” Based on the style of characters like Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and Daphne (Meghan Fahy) can be a great source of inspiration.

The genre gained prominence with The White Lotus series. (Photo: reproduction/disclosure)

Abroad, the style has been influential among bloggers and celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Hailey Bieber. In Brazil, celebrities such as Rafa Kaliman, Jade Picon, Julieta, Livia Nunes and Vivi Wanderley are betting on the new trend.