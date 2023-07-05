Destroy Lonely got into a fight with security guards after they stopped ‘head banging’

Rapper Destroy Lonely was performing at Lollapalooza while officers tried to disrupt the performance.

during a presentation lollapalooza Swedish rapper destroy alone interrupted the show when he noticed that event security had prevented fans from forming a head-banging circle. In a video posted on social media, the artist asks for the music to stop and fights with local officials, demanding that the public can enjoy the show. The incident took place last Friday (30).

He told the DJ, “Stop the music, stop the music,” before addressing the Swedish authorities. “Hey, what the hell is going on? Let my people rock, bro. Why are they trying… Why are they killing like this? I won’t lie, you better fuck these niggas. Take care of that shit, Trey,'” the rapper said on stage.

However, for a few minutes the security personnel kept stopping the fans. As they left the venue, fans repeatedly chanted “Bye, bye!” Raised slogans of No other incidents were reported from the show. however, Lonely Made it clear that he supports his fans’ right to enjoy the show and use its energy as they see fit. Watch video below.

However, it is important to remember that “hitting the head” is a dangerous action and can put the public at risk. Just remember video A$AP Rockyat the festival heavy rotation 2022 New York, where Harlem Rymer unknowingly decides to jump through the crowd and has a hard time getting out.

