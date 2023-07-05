Dark Souls Soler becomes a skateboarder thanks to this Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 mod

In the gaming industry, there are franchises that are very different and it is almost impossible to imagine them together. Although projects such as Fortnite And pubg they showed us that even the craziest and most daring crossovers are possible, there is a limit. This is where the modding community comes in.

Of course, it seems very difficult, almost impossible, for official cooperation between Dark souls And Tony Hawk’s Dungeon 2. Both games are played very differently and, more importantly, they appeal to different senses. While the former is squeamish about the dark aesthetic, the latter oozes style through its inspiration from punk culture and alternative music.

Why are we comparing both franchises? Well, a group of modders thought it would be a good idea to bring the aesthetics and characters of FromSoftware’s famous RPG into the popular street skating video game. The result is amazing and fun in equal parts.

Dark Souls x Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 is a crossover we never knew existed

The THPSX website hosts all kinds of mods for Tony Hawk’s Dungeon 2: from new hints to character skins. This is where we find modifications inspired by Dark souls.

The first mod is the work of user Syeo and adds Solaire de Astora, a gentleman who has become a meme and joke on the internet for his iconic phrase “Praise the sun”. The second project, developed by user sockpuppetkingdom, adds the Firelink Sanctuary, an area that serves as the main base in the FromSoftware name.

Players interested in using these and other mods should purchase Tony Hawk’s Dungeon 2 on PC and install the THUGPro mod, which serves as a platform to bring together fan-made projects and other features.

Although these mods have been available for several years, they have gained a second wave of popularity in the last few hours thanks to a series of videos that have gone viral on Twitter and TikTok. According to the THPSX chart, both projects increased their downloads earlier this week.

Of course, watching Soler of Astora skate in Firelink Shrine while the song plays. Superman Goldfinger’s origins are surreal to say the least.

But tell us what do you think of this curious mod? Would you dare to try? Let’s read you in the comments.

