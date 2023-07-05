CS:GO skin merchants banned and million dollar items gone

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive This is one of the most famous competitive games in history, but it has another interesting side to it. It turns out that behind their intense competition is also the skins market, which accounts for ridiculously expensive deals.

As you can imagine, trading in such valuable goods in a loosely regulated system attracts people with dark intentions. In recent years different people have used skins Counter Strike for money laundering in cryptocurrency. In fact, a report recently surfaced that showed several skin merchants laundering money for CSGORoll, a gambling site.

Shortly after this information was revealed, Valve banned 40 skin merchants for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The company hasn’t said much about it at this point, so it’s unknown if it’s related to the money laundering case. At the same time, it seems that all reports of alleged involvement have already disappeared.

Tens of millions of dollars worth of CS skins are potentially banned now, as anyone who has sold skins through gaming sites could be at risk. Many top gambling related traders sell their assets Must wait and see the total blocked once the dust settles. pic.twitter.com/ZW5aVrndUR — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) June 29, 2023

With that said, it is assumed that $2,000,000 worth of skins are gone forever. Let’s remember that shooter objects are tied to an account, and if that account disappears, so does the object. While Valve may lift the ban and return the items to circulation, that seems like a distant possibility.

At the same time, the owner of CSGORoll denied all accusations, saying that these were malicious attacks aimed at affecting the reputation of his business. So it remains to be seen what happens after a deeper study of the situation.

“Contracted skin providers are not allowed to play on the platform, so we can legally pay them cryptocurrencies for their skins to make sure we always have a liquid market. All this was checked by lawyers many years ago, and we follow modern rules to always be sure that we comply with the law,” said the owner of CSGORoll.

And you, what do you think of this news? What do you think will happen with these expensive skins? Write to us in the comments.

