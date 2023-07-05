Celebrating an iconic piece of clothing – La Siesta Magazine

On a sunny and relaxing day when women enjoy the beach or pool, July 5 pays homage to one of their favorite pieces of clothing: the bikini. This date commemorates the introduction of the world’s first bikini, which took place on July 5, 1946.

It was on that day that Louis Réard, a French mechanical engineer, had the idea to design this iconic and exclusive two-piece womenswear. The bikini consists of a bra at the top and two triangles connected by side straps at the bottom. It has evolved over the years with new patterns, colors and trends, remaining a popular choice in contemporary fashion.

The name “bikini” comes from a group of small islands known as “bikini atoll” located in the Pacific Ocean and belonging to the Marshall Islands. This name evokes the image of a tropical and exotic paradise, adding a touch of glamor and escapism to the clothes.

However, bikinis have not always been well received. In the beginning, the Vatican considered him “sinful” due to his provocative nature for the time. As a result, the bikini has been banned in several countries, including Italy, Belgium, and Spain. Despite initial criticisms and restrictions, the bikini has managed to maintain its popularity and has become a symbol of confidence and freedom for many women around the world.

Today, World Bikini Day is an opportunity to celebrate the evolution of the bikini and its impact on fashion and popular culture. This is the time to enjoy the sun, relax and feel safe and energized while enjoying the beach or pool. So join the celebration on July 5th and show off your unique style in the iconic bikini. Happy World Bikini Day!

