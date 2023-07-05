Brazilian model enjoys exclusive party with her NBA star boyfriend

Anne De Paula is the girlfriend of current NBA season MVP basketball player Joel Embiid

This Tuesday, the 4th, social networks were flooded with photos of celebrities enjoying the 4th of July holiday celebrated in the United States. at an exclusive celebrity-filled party hosted by a wealthy philanthropist Michael RubinThe Brazilian model who grabbed attention for being on the guest list Paula’s Anne,

The model has a girlfriend and a son with the Cameroonian basketball player joel embied, 29 years old. After a wonderful season with the Philadelphia 76ers, the athlete was voted MVP (Most Valuable Player – Most Valuable Athlete) of the NBA season. The team could not reach the final, but the Franco-American was awarded one of the main individual titles in the league.

The celebrity-filled party was attended by the likes of Anne and Joel, the former American football player and seven-time NFL champion. tom bradyrappers When, travis scott, jack harlowDigital influencer and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, and basketball player devin bookerof the Phoenix Suns, and james hardenEmbiid’s teammate.

Brazilian internet users on social networks celebrated the union of the two. “Just five kids and the 2050 Basketball World Cup is ours”joked a user. “Who needs a championship ring when you have it”praised the other. “The closest Brazil has come to being the star of a team and MVP”Fired third.

Paula’s Anne 28 years old Brazilian model and has a son, ArthurAt the age of two, the result of her relationship with the basketball player. joel embied Is a 29-year-old athlete, who was born in the city of Yaoundé, Cameroon. He is currently defending the Philadelphia 76ers since 2014, after being drafted by the team.