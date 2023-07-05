Billion-dollar business booming: celebrities invest in cannabis market

In DF, the area stands out with the country’s first dispensary at 102 Norte. The idea of ​​this place is to meet in person everyone interested in a lifestyle in therapy and therapeutic treatment with cannabis.

The growth of the global cannabis market for medical purposes has sparked interest and investment from major entrepreneurs and authorities in Brazil. According to estimates by Fortune Business Insights, this market could reach a value of US$ 197 billion by 2028. Apart from its medicinal use, the plant is also widely used in the manufacture of raw materials for various industries such as cosmetics, textiles. , food, beverage and even in civil construction. This fact justifies the increasing interest in this field. This is evidenced by the various entertainment personalities, such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, Drake, Mike Tyson and Brazilian actress Marina Ruy Barbosa, who are making profits in this sector.

In one of the latest editions of Harper’s Bazaar, famous singer Beyoncé revealed her plans to build a farm to grow marijuana and honey for medical purposes. During her last tour, Beyoncé explored the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) in relieving pain and inflammation, as well as helping with sleep and restlessness. Impressed by these properties, the artist decided to invest in this promising market. In his interview, he expressed his willingness to share more details about his future endeavors in this area. Beyoncé now joins an extensive list of celebrities who have invested in this area as well. Her husband, rapper Jay-Z, launched his own recreational marijuana brand in 2020 called Monogram. Monogram, in partnership with Caliva, offers personal marijuana cultivation and a unique e-commerce platform. Additionally, Jay-Z is involved in the new brand strategy TPCO, a merger between cannabis companies Caliva and Left Coast Ventures. According to the BBC, TPCO is expected to reach revenue of around $334 million in 2021.

Mike Tyson already owns Tyson Ranch, a ranch of about 160 thousand square meters for the cultivation of several species of marijuana in California. The plant is used in Tyson Holistic Holdings branded products, ranging from foods to muscle relaxants. The boxing legend, who went to the extent of declaring bankruptcy in 2003, saved his finances with investments.

In November 2020, actress Marina Ruy Barbosa and businesswoman Vanessa Ribeiro also launched the clothing brand Ginger, which uses hemp fiber in its production, a plant from the marijuana family.

Market is highlighted in DF

The country’s first dispensary was inaugurated at 102 Norte, the country’s capital. The idea of ​​this place is to meet in person everyone interested in a lifestyle in therapy and therapeutic treatment with cannabis. “We are bringing a service provision sector linked to medical cannabis, as today in Brazil there are already four legal ways to access this type of treatment with cannabis-based products. And our team will bring these options to the public, so that they have more easy access to treatment, in line with today’s regulated market”, responsible for the initiative in partnership with Kunk Club, founder of 55Labs explains partner Juliana Guimarães Santiago. ,

In this sector are terpene products – which are mainly used to provide smell and taste, but without the cannabinoids, inspired only by cannabis. Those who come to the dispensary will be able to taste terpene coffee, craft beer made from a blend of oils, specialty dishes and even chocolate. For the lifestyle enthusiasts, the organization here has also prepared a special selection of clothing and accessories. Juliana explains, “We have also collected the best brands of cultivation, extraction and tobacco accessories here in Brazil and abroad, so it is a curatorship in which we work with a good cost-benefit ratio for the Brazilian cannabis market ”

A final survey conducted by the Brazilian Cannabinoid Industry Association (ABRCANN) also shows that the Federal District is, proportionally, the federal unit with the most patients authorized to use medical cannabis. “It is normal for us to have the highest number of people with import authorizations in Brasilia, because it is the capital of Brazil and the regulatory bodies are very close, so it is easy,” says Fernando Santiago, co-founder of . Odispensario.