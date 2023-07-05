BBC lineup includes Claire Balding and John McEnroe

Tennis is back at Wimbledon, and while everyone wants to enjoy Pimms and strawberries and cream at SW19, many of us will have to settle for matches on TV.

Fortunately for viewers, the BBC offers a great product both online and on television for those watching at home or at work.

While anticipation is high for the Championship, in classic English fashion we have seen some major rain delays so far.

The first day’s action was halted, and unfortunately there was more rain on the second day. But play will continue on Center Court and Court No. 1, due to the presence of their terraces.

Throughout the Championships, the BBC will broadcast every court at SW19 and have an extensive broadcast team covering all the action in-depth.

So who is the BBC lineup and will John McEnroe commentate at Wimbledon?

Claire Balding will replace Sue Barker as the face of the BBC at Wimbledon after Barker took on the role of main presenter for 30 years.

The BBC’s leading presenters for this year’s championship are: Casa Alom, Claire Balding and Isa Guha. Guha will lead the coverage at 11 am and Balding will handle the afternoon coverage.

Claire will be joined by many other talented people in the studio, including former Wimbledon champions: John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Pat Cash, as well as great former players such as: Tim Henman, Tracy Austin, Annabel Croft, Johanna Konta . Anne Keothavong and Sania Mirza.

Constant analysis at the Championship will come from the likes of John Lloyd, Lewis Pleming, Colin Fleming, Joe Durie, Peter Fleming, Liz Smiley, Dominic Inglot, Nick Monro, Arvind Parmar, Todd Woodbridge and Leon Smith.

While live commentary on BBC matches comes from: Andrew Castle, Andrew Cotter, Sam Smith, Chris Bradnham, Cat Downes, Nick Mullins, Matt Chilton, Simon Reid and John Inverdale, Ronald McIntosh, Alison Mitchell, James Burridge, Abigail Johnson, Andy Stevenson , Paul Hand, Nick Lester, Pete Odgers and David Law.