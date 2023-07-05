armani prive says it with roses

translated by



July 5th. from 2023



Kate Hudson, Laura Dern, Emma Thompson, Sydney Sweeney and Camille Razat were seen in Paris on Tuesday night (4 July). Latest Armani Private Haute Couture Collection.

Armani Prive – Courtesy

Suddenly, a slew of big names had to rush the fashion show stage as heavy rain scattered hundreds of fans and caused a stampede among other stars.

However, this season, instead of heading west to Hollywood, Giorgio Armani looked east for inspiration. Armani has always been fond of Far Eastern cultures, but it looks like this season it has opened an atelier in Shanghai.

His first six looks were suits and harem pants, paired with a very sophisticated range of fur coats made of hammered wool or wool. linen Silver, often topped with a cloth rose. hey leitmotif of this collection.

As the evening wore on, Armani embroidered cardigans with woven peonies, plum blossoms and lotus flowers, and his models sported intricate mikado hairstyles.

and in his excellent performance factoryThe Armani team embroidered pagodas and temples on leather jackets. failed and Redingote. True Haute Couture Collector’s Creations.

An extremely sophisticated show, it was held in a beige rectangular space built inside the Gare des Invalides, a former Air France building now used for fashion shows, and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the Quai d’Orsay. Located right next door.

Light years away from the most recent riots that rocked France, riots haven’t disrupted a single event so far after a haute couture-filled first two days in Paris.

Even Giorgio may have gone somewhat overboard with the handbag, showing several Clutch The trigunas are linked by chains, the last being distinctly red.

Armani always does haute couture on its own terms. As in the case of your bride. Traditionally, “La Marie”, the bride who ends all solemn haute couture shows, wears white. Giorgio clothed him in the Red Dragon Flame.

Armani Prive – Courtesy

and be in catwalk For Paris Haute Couture Week, Giorgio titled the collection “Le Temps des Roses”.

“A sensuous, seductive and mysterious bloom of roses… traveling from west to east through tall silhouettes, for a collection that is without romantic clichés, the most emblematic flower ever”, commented Armani, who Will celebrate his 89th birthday. one week.

These days, it has become mandatory for the public to give the 80-year-old designer a standing ovation at every Armani fashion show. He did it again in Paris on Tuesday night. The wise king of Milanese fashion enjoys every applause, stretching it, squeezing every moment to the end. 48 years after his inception, he remains “The Man” Mason of fashion.

