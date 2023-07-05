Apple wants to sue Epic in the US Supreme Court

July 4, 2023 5:33 PM – Updated July 4, 2023 5:49 PM.

The highly publicized lawsuit between the FTC and Microsoft over the purchase of Activision has garnered all the attention for the past year, but before that, everyone was talking about something else. lawsuit held by Apple and Epicaround Fortnite. Well, this case is still going on and getting worse.

In comparison, to avoid the fees that Apple charged Epic for micropayments of Fortnitethe creators of Unreal Engine have delivered in-game links that redirect to non-App Store payment methodsAnd that’s where the whole problem started.

Generally speaking, Apple is winning the case as Epic has been denied allegations that Apple broke the law by not allowing any competing marketplaces on its platform. Said that, Court of Appeal finds that Cupertino cannot prevent apps from including links to external payment methodsnot only in Fortnitebut also in all the applications it hosts.

Now, Reuters is reporting that Apple and Epic want to take the case to the US Supreme Court, one to challenge the redirect decision, the other to review Apple’s practice as a whole. Apple basically argues that the Epic case was not the reason for such a general decision.





“The District Court issued a broad injunction. prohibits Apple from applying its no-redirect rules to all developers of iOS apps offered for distribution in the United States, even though the only named plaintiff (Epic Games, Inc.) did not request or obtain class certification and did not demonstrate that an injunction on behalf of third parties was necessary to remedy their situation.”

Until retirement in 2020 Fortnite used to generate about $1.2 billion through the Apple App Store. Apple withheld a 30% commission on these purchases, which means it generated about $354 million in revenue from hosting alone. Fortnite in his shop.