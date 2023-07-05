Anahi, Dulce Maria and Christian Chavez challenge Beyoncé’s famous hit and fans go crazy – Metropolitana FM

The reincarnated trio is a successful trio! during rehearsals fori am rebel tourFriends and members of rbd Anahi, Dulce Maria and Christian Chavez took a quick break to record challenge of a famous Kill From Beyonce!

+ RBD members excite fans with important recordings and surprises at the rehearsals of the “Soy Rebelde Tour” show

to the sound of musicpure honeyThe international pop diva, Anahi, is seen singing an excerpt from the song by Dulce and Christian. Apart from mentioning the beauty of all the three actors, fans went berserk with the performance. view log:





@christianchavezreal The Politas 💅🏻 ⚡️ @Anahí @Dulce María # rbd #rbdforever #rbdisback ♬ original sound – Hive

RBD show in Brazil in 2023

hey rbd is back for a series of eight shows in Brazil during the month of November 2023! The first two events will take place in Rio de Janeiro on the 9th and 10th at Nilton Santos Stadium (Engenhao).

Soon after, members Anahi, Dulce Maria, Maite Peroni, Christopher Uckerman it is Christian Chavez Head to São Paulo for six concerts: two at Estadio do Morumbi on the 12th and 13th, and four at Allianz Park on the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th. It is noteworthy that all the tickets for the eight shows were sold out.

