After “Barbie,” Mattel Will Bring Hot Wheels To Theaters!

Could it be that after the ‘boom’ of superhero movies, we will face the beginning of a new era in cinemas with movies inspired by toys? if it depends Mattel, Yes! “After the premiere ofbarbie“, hitting theaters on July 20, the company’s next project targeted at the big screen is a feature film based on the brand’s famous kart Hot Wheels, Officially announced last year, the film was briefly commented on by the producer jj abrams In an article published by the magazine last Sunday (02) the new Yorker,

,We talked to Mattel about Hot Wheels for a long time, and we just couldn’t find the right thing that made it Hot Wheels – that title – worthy. So we made something up. , , passionate, grounded and courageousAbrams declared.

To date, eight billion Hot Wheels cars have been sold worldwideBy NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service. Since the brand already had partnerships with the worlds of fashion, sports and entertainment, the idea to make a film came about.

As of now, not much is known about the feature film; such as who will be responsible for naming the cast, directing the production, and predicting premieres. it was just announced Dalton Leeb it is Nicholas Jacobson-Larsen Will be responsible for the script.

It’s worth remembering that, over the years, animated films Hot Wheels has already been issued by Mattel,

