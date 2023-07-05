A bouncy version of the best cut of 2023

When celebrities like Zendaya and Hailey Bieber debut a new haircut, the phenomenon quickly spreads across the Internet, flooding the globe. cut time? Bubble Bob.

But what exactly is Bubble Bob? Imagine a bob that resembles a bubble because of the way the ends fall. The origins of this style go back to the bob cut with straight ends, but today’s bubble bob has more volume and defined lines due to angled ends, which are easier to achieve with a round brush.

Who can use Bubble Bob?

The bubble bob is versatile and can work well on both thin and thick hair. You can twist or flip the ends of your bob, add curls, or leave it straight. This cut complements a variety of face shapes, including round, square, heart-shaped and inverted triangle faces. But be careful: If you have a long face, a bubble bob can make it look even longer.

How to Style a Bubble Bob?

The beauty of this haircut lies in its versatility. This allows you to easily switch between styles depending on the finish and the way you dry it. For a more sophisticated look, try straightening the bob, which will give it a sleek polish. To maintain a more casual look, embrace your hair texture.

If you’re looking to work straight, beautiful hair, celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh recommends Kerasilk Finishing Cream, which smoothes hair and ends, while adding shine and preventing frizz.

Dry in the open air or with hot appliances?

If you prefer to air-dry, starting with towel-drying damp hair, apply Verb Ghost Air Dry Whip from mid-section to ends and to hair follicles. Leave the front ends of your hair behind your ears for a few hours to give your hair a rounded shape.

For those opting for hot tools, it is recommended to take a one-inch round brush and start at the base of the neck and chamfer the ends. Work your way up to the top and smooth down the ends. if you don’t feel Using a hair dryer is comfortable, you can blow dry it and then use a flat iron on the ends to create a more relaxed look.

Defending the Bubble Bob and the 80s

Hair is fertile territory for upcycling and retro. Celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh sees the bubble bob as an iteration of the ’80s bob, similar to singer Belinda Carlisle’s style in the “Mad About You” music video. “We haven’t seen something like this in a long time,” he says. “It’s less about the haircut and more about the style.” The key to the “bubble” effect is using a large round brush on the ends.

celebrities who love bubble bob

Many celebrities have already adopted the bubble bob as their favorite hairstyle. For example, Zendaya stunned everyone at the Louis Vuitton fashion show with a voluminous ’90s bob, while Hailey Bieber wore a softer, more chic bubble bob that matched perfectly with the minimalist aesthetic and muted tones Was. Kristin Bell, Lucy Boynton and Lori Harvey were also spotted wearing the cut.

The bubble bob is a classy haircut that is loved by celebrities and fashionistas alike. Its versatility, which allows it to be styled in a variety of ways, makes it perfect for spring and summer, when dealing with lots of hair can be a challenge. With a little practice and the right tools, you too can join the trend and bring a little Hollywood glamor into your everyday life.