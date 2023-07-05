8 films that are ineligible to proceed…

Two factors determine the future of a production: the reception of the public and/or the large producers, who have the power to cut or give the green light (because they are in these positions due to competence or competence within the company), the film that is being produced, may vote yes or no to continue the same that is intended to be indexed. Many productions have gone through this (in fact, many others should have gone through this as well), so here we come with a list of 8 films that were disqualified by their makers for continuing their stories on the big screen.

8 – King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Heartbeat Charlie Hunnam Well, he tried… he even signed a contract in which he could star in several sequels… but the failure of the public did not allow the feature to develop further. Recently, the actor even better explained the reasons for the early end of production, and you can access the actor’s testimony Here,

7 – Aragon (2006)

Synonym based on book and no other than john malkovich In the cast, the adaptation of the fantasy novel was intended to follow all other books in the literary series to the big screen, but, due to low reception from the public, the rest of the project was put on hold.



6 – I’m Number Four (2011)

Despite tripling its budget and making a good adaptation of the book of the same name, the reality is that those in power voted against investing in the production of other books focused on other characters in the plot – which left fans disappointed. Did Science fiction Very disappointed young man.

5 – John Carter: Between Two Worlds (2012)

trailer ofJohn Carter‘ attracted a lot of attention, but, at the time of Let’s See, even well-known artists were unable to save the project and guarantee continuity. Ultimately, the production capacity was limited to mere nonsense, turning the characters into something other than the books.

4 – Bright (2017)

The movie wasn’t even those things, month-end entertainment at home. However, after the episode of violence at the Oscars, Netflix voted against it and announced the cancellation of the sequel.shiny‘ – Film Starring Will Smithwho punched the presenter and actor a month ago chris rock during the ceremony of oscarAfter this the comedian thought it was a good idea to make fun of the wife Desire, Significantly, a few minutes after the episode, Will Smith returned to the stage to accept the Best Actor award for his role inKing Richard – Making Champions,

3 – The Crooked Man (2017)

Horror fans’ anticipation was at an all-time high when they announced a sequel to ‘.Magic‘Face the Villain’the crooked Man‘, but the truth is that after so many changes, the project was closed forever, which made us all very upset. she herself james wan spoke about Here,

2 – ‘Birds of Prey’ (2020)

The film was well received by the public and critics, although it did not fare well at the box office. Debut film by a bunch of anti-heroines Eddy It had everything to make it work, but they chose not to continue with the project. For margot robbieThe star of the feature, the film won’t have a sequel anytime soon… and there was also the idea of ​​a spin-off of the characters, but it went nowhere…

1 – Black Adam 2 (2022)

rock Was really happy to finally be a superhero. The guy advertised the project a lot, posted it on the network and… the result was much less than the public and critics expected. it made a noise, Dwayne Johnson He was not satisfied with the result and ultimately, the film was not picked up for a sequel. a feather.

