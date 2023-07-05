5 Times the AI ​​’Revived’ the Singer





Launched early this Tuesday, the 4th, the Volkswagen brand’s advertising campaign celebrates 70 years in Brazil with a video featuring Alice Regina, who died 41 years ago, with her daughter Maria Rita She is seen singing.

In the video, Maria Rita drives the recently launched electric van, I.DBuzz, and sings “Como Noso Pais” by Belchior. Next to him, his mother, Alice Regina, is seen driving a classic Combi, and joins the couple.

Volkswagen said it used “deepfake” technology to get the singer directly back in the campaign. This technology, done using Artificial Intelligence (AI), makes it possible to create realistic blends with people’s faces.

But how does the manufacturing process work with artificial intelligence?

How does Artificial Intelligence (AI) work in the video with Alice Regina and Maria Rita?

You might have already seen one of the countless videos on TikTok in which singers sing songs that they have hardly sung during their careers.

Be it Michael Jackson’s classic Freddie Mercury, Ariana Grande’s K-pop hit or former US President Barack Obama’s song “Let It Go” from the cartoon “Frozen”.

Whether it is a viral video on social media or an ad campaign video of a famous brand, the intelligence that makes these entertainments possible is an area of ​​artificial intelligence called “Machine Learning”.

In such a process, a program is given thousands of samples of voices or sounds (or pictures and text in programs that work with these languages) to learn how their patterns work.

In the case of the Volkswagen ad, according to the brand, the editing process was aided by artificial neural network technology, which blended the stuntwoman’s face and a reconstructed image of Alice Regina. The voice of the song inserted in the video is of the original singer.

One of the latest innovations in this area is “Generative Artificial Intelligence”, the most famous tool of which is Chat.GPT. Through such technology, it is possible to ask a computer to create a song with only a semantic description of a command or even an image.

Despite the fact that this field is new, existing Brazilian legislation has been able to protect artists or ordinary people from misuse of voices or even faces and features.

For example, the 1988 constitution holds that voice is part of the inherent personality rights of every individual, along with name and image. The General Data Protection Law also recognizes that voice is personal data of an individual and has a right to be protected from misuse.

Check out below five times artificial intelligence “resurrected” singers and made the internet the talk of the town:

1. IA: Duet by Marilia Mendonca and Cristiano Araújo



A TikToker used AI to create a duet between Marilia Mendonca and Cristiano Araújo in the song ‘Notification Preferred’.

Both singers died in tragic accidents and were unable to perform the duet in life, leaving the task to artificial intelligence and controversial discussion on social networks.

2. AI: New and unreleased song by the band Nirvana

Toronto-based organization Over the Bridge released Nirvana’s unreleased song “Drowned in the Sun”, which was created entirely with artificial intelligence.

According to Rowling, the tool was able to recreate the singer and guitarist’s songwriting style of guitar riffs, referencing the quieter style of “Come As You Are” and the fury of Bleach (1989) as a “scoff” song. does. stone portal.

3. AI: An EP with Hypnotic Songs from Amy Winehouse, Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain

The Lost Tapes of 27 Club or Ez Fitas Perdidas do Club dos 27 is an EP consisting of four posthumous tracks, made from a program that studies 30 songs from singers and bands, focusing on compositions, rhythms and instruments .

The EP features one song by each artist in their faux version: “The Roads Are Alive” which mimics The Doors, faux Jimi Hendrix’s “You’re Gonna Kill Me”, Nirvana’s “Drown in the Sun” and “Man”. , I Know” by Amy. Hear

4. AI: Dead ABBA members return for 2022 tour

Swedish group ABBA, in 2022, returned to the stage with an initial line-up from the A Holographic Tour. Hailing from the height of their success in the 1970s, all four members performed as revived incarnations.

The production process involved a motion-mapping sensor suite, 160 state-of-the-art cameras, and special effects specialists.

5. AI: Tupac “resurrects” and performs at Coachella festival



In 2012, Coachella São Paulo was marked by the entrance of rapper Tupac Shakur on stage to perform three songs with artists Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. Shakur.

The technology employed at Coachella has been described by festival organizers and equipment manufacturers as 3D holography.





