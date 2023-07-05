5 games you should have already played on PC VR, Quest, PICO or PSVR2

We are already in the second half of 2023, so it’s time to analyze what VR brought us in the first half of the year, which has been like a rollercoaster in terms of VR game releases. We started very low in January, the release of PSVR2 took us to the top in February/March, and from that moment on, twists, tailspins, surprises, ups and downs. We choose, with criteria and subjectivity, 5 games per platformwho, for one reason or another, stand out from the rest.

VR PC:

Vertigo 2: A crazy PC-exclusive adventure that surpasses its first in every way, and which some dare to put on the level of Half-Life: Alyx.

Distribution: Paradise Hotel: A sense of perpetual danger, exploration, action, and a great setting, but short duration and unfinished story. Also available for quests and for PSVR2.

Citadel of the Undead: Its virtues make us overlook its flaws, for us the wait was worth it. It will appear on PSVR2 and Quest.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution: Too long, yes, but the same or better than the original game. Also available for Quest and PSVR2.

Firmament: visually stunning, mediocre in terms of VR mechanics and in-house brand puzzles. It will also appear on PSVR2.

Target Quest:

We Are One: original in its graphics and challenging puzzles. Also available on PC VR.

Another fishing tale: multi-platform essential for its storytelling and puzzles. Different from the first, for many better.

Temple Eye: Indiana Jones is back in theaters and this original PC VR game is back in a version stand alone.

Call of the Sea VR: From flat gameplay to a narrative VR puzzle-solving adventure. Genuine enjoyment of voices in Spanish.

Hubris: a multi-platform that in the Quest version competes with red matter in the presence of the most spectacular graphics.

BEAK:

Jupitergrad 2: temporary exclusive for bigger, better and funnier part 2.

Peaky Blinders: The Royal Rescue: The PC VR version needs a bit of a wait, but if you’re a fan of the series, enjoy it right now on Pico or Quest.

Quaantar: multiplayer and cross-platform game, free. type of fights brawler in the 3rd person.

Survival Nation: A timed exclusive already on PC VR that, while not outstanding, surprises with its open world and variety of missions.

Breachers: Team-based cross-platform multiplayer. With friends or with bots, great fun.

Playstation VR2:

Resident Evil Village: A terrifying and gorgeous VR adaptation of the title, perhaps less of a Resident Evil in the saga, with vampires and werewolves instead of zombies, but that doesn’t matter to us.

Gran Turismo 7: this time a full simulation, arcade and car museum in virtual reality.

Horizon Call of the Mountain: reprojection, tech demo and more Climb What Horizonetc. We accept any criticism, but we want more games like this.

Red Matter 2: The best Rovians VR game of 2022 could also be released in 2023 due to the seamless transition to PSVR2.

Humanity: It can be played both in normal mode and on PC. Replace “may” with “should”, which is also in PS Plus (Extra and Premium) .

Highly recommended multi-platform games like Mixture, The Light Brigade and Pixel Ripped 1978 have been excluded from this selection, along with many others you’ll be sure to point out in the comments. Without a doubt, only with the releases of the first half of 2023, we would already be talking about a good VR harvest year, and knowing what will happen in the summer and autumn, grab your wigs that our heads are about to explode.