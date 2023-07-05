5 celebrities who were caught lying TV and celebrities

1 of 6 Kylie Jenner and Martha Stewart are among the celebrities who have already been caught lying – Photo: Playback/Disclosure/IMDB Kylie Jenner and Martha Stewart are among the celebrities whose lies have already been caught – Photo: Playback/Disclosure/IMDB

Who hasn’t ever told a little story that isn’t quite true? The excuse of having to bathe the fish to avoid a date or that the dog ate the homework is a classic. But Over the years some celebrities have busted these falsehoods.There were people who invented the terrorist attack only after seeing it!

Check out our list of celebrities who have already been caught for lying!

2 of 6 Kylie Jenner – Photo: Playback/Instagram Kylie Jenner – Photo: Playback/Instagram

The socialite denied allegations that she had plastic surgery over the years. Finally he revealed the truth in May 2015 and accepted only temporary lip filler,

3 out of 6 Lance Armstrong was banned from the sport due to doping – Photo: Reuters Lance Armstrong was banned from the sport due to doping – Photo: Reuters

Despite speaking out against the practice of using anabolic steroids, the former professional cyclist was caught in an anti-doping test and stripped of his title.

In 2012, the International Cycling Union (UCI) decided officially banned Lance Armstrong of sports, The organization also stripped the athlete of seven Tour de France titles.

4 of 6 Martha Stewart – Photo: IMDb Martha Stewart – Photo: IMDB

The businesswoman and presenter engaged in insider trading and lied to the FBI. He was eventually sentenced to five months in prison and fined $30,000.

5 of 6 Steve Rannazzi lied about his involvement in the historic 9/11 terrorist attack in the US – photo: reproduction Steve Rannazzi lied about his involvement in the historic 9/11 terrorist attack

The actor once claimed that he was working at the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks. He also made up an elaborate story as to how he managed to escape. And this may have been the reason why he moved from New York to Los Angeles. Years later, he admitted that he wasn’t really there and apologized for lying,

In his testimony, the comedian said that since he had lied, he could not find a way to make up for the loss.

“For many years, more than anything, I wished that I could, quietly, somehow erase the story told by an immature youth. This made me more embarrassed. How can I honestly tell my kids when I didn’t even own it?”

6 of 6 Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with their newborn son – Photo: Reproductions Instagram Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with their newborn son – Photo: Reproductions Instagram

married to actor Alec BaldwinThe yoga instructor has already claimed for the magazine many times, which was built between Spain and Boston in the United States. However, some people who had a flea behind their ear soon found out what its full name was Hillary Lynn Thomas,

In 2014, data was found that proved that his parents, katherine hayward it is David L Thomas Lived in Boston during the years 1992 and 2002. In a blog post by his father, he admitted Not a drop of Latin bloodHowever, he had an affinity and appreciation for Spanish culture, as he has been living in Spain since 2011.

four years later, on a podcast with my friends, pleasurable She talked about the difficulties of moving from Spain to New York alone when she was just 19 years old. In the comments to the audio platform, an alleged former classmate expressed himself: “I know Hilary Hayward-Thomas from the Cambridge School in Boston. At the time, she didn’t have that accent and didn’t use the name pleasurable, Because it’s not Spanish! Stop forcing that accent and interrupting podcast guests.

In 2020, a blog viewer wanted to uncover the truth about pleasurable, until tweets of funny moments from the occasional yoga instructor ‘forcing’ her pronunciation started going viral. wife after a few days Alec Baldwin Clarified the rumours. He confessed that he was falling prey to many fake news:

“I was born in Boston, spent part of my childhood in the United States and part in Spain. There have been many ups and downs in my life. I am very fortunate to have learned both the languages.”

Currently, the page pleasurable It is clarified on the network that she was born in Boston and lived there, spending only part of her life in Spain.