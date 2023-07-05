4 Bands accused of putting ambiguous messages in their songs
Some musicians reportedly practice sinister behavior and accordion, and as a way of signaling this to the public, they hide secret messages in their songs.
In a world where there are about 6500 languages, music is universal and very inalienable. The melody commands attention, but it’s the coded elements (lyrically and visually) that really connect the composition to the audience – and, in their purest form, speak to each listener’s pain and heartache.
There are many processes involved in the making of a record, but some fans believe that some of the alleged messages hidden in the songs are ‘satanic’ or conspiratorial, while others are harmless. thinking about it, cheat Sheet Three rock bands have been listed that allegedly point to something beyond songwriting.
the Beatles
John Lennon Conspiracy theories were fueled when he admitted to putting messages backwards in a song.
“At the end of ‘Rain’You hear me singing it backwards”, he told Rolling Stone in 1968. “We did headlining work at EMI and the habit was to take the song home and see what you thought… What’s the trick or piece the guitar would be.”
Since then, fans have begun to delve into the band’s lyrics in search of other hidden messages. Excerpt from the single “Turn Me On, Dead Man” “Revolution 9”fans believed it was a sign Paul mccartney had died and the band replaced him with a stunt double.
led Zeppelin
“stairway to Heaven”one of the most famous songs of led ZeppelinThere may be a reference to heaven, but some have thought it contains satanic messages.
as informed Rolling stone In 2019, televangelist Paul Crouch said that the lyrics contained a hidden message: “Here’s my sweet devil/He whose little way will make me sad, Whose power is the devil/He’ll give his fellow 666/There’s a The little storehouse was the apparatus where he tormented us, the miserable devils”.
for the magazine, robert plant Called the allegations ‘disappointing’ – simply because of a bizarre coincidence. “Who on earth would have thought of doing that? You must have had a long time to even think that people would do that.”
already for musician magazine 1983, lead singer of led Zeppelin said that ‘stairway to Heaven’ It was written with good intentions, and as far as reversing it and putting a message at the end, it was not my idea to make music.”
Queen
classic song by Queen, “Another one bites the dust”, leading some listeners to believe that the band was using a hidden message to encourage recreational drug use. However, compared to the satanic and conspiratorial messages that other bands have been accused of, the final message here seems rather modest.
“musical group Queen I have a message for you,” said Christian radio host Michael Mills. radio x, in the album a night at the opera (1975), he sings ‘Beelzebub’s got a devil for me.’ in your hit ‘Another one bites the dust’Its hidden message – in reverse – is ‘some of us smoke weed’.
linkin park
In “announcement service public”The lyrics are not only inept, but also give a feeling of Chester Bennington singing in another language. However, listening to it in hindsight, you can make out that he keeps repeating “you should brush your teeth and you should wash your hands” over and over. The title of the song is reversed in reference to this joke (a public service announcement would be correct).
