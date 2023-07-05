10 Famous Musicians Who Are Metalheads You Didn’t Know

Many consider metal to be an untouchable genre. For the most ardent fans of this genre, for example, it is not possible to consume a good pop and then headbang with the sound of heavy riffs; Luckily, these people are increasingly becoming a minority and we’ve seen heavy music gain more space than ever.

Over the years, some artists have played a significant role in this. some obvious names like Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters, Nirvana), she had a role in the show Mainstreamwere true headbangers And they were always eating things much heavier than they sounded.

Still, TMDQA! Several names were singled out that may have missed his “metal radar”. Some of them are so far out of style that they’ll take you by surprise, and others will give you that “I knew it already” feeling when you look at all the metal influences in their discography.

Check it out below!

Avril Lavigne

One of the first pioneers to show his face to metal songs, despite being a star more associated with pop, Avril Lavigne attended a tribute to Metallica The much-loved MTV icon released her vocals during the event and rendition of “Fuel,” which also convinced the group members, as you may recall here.

Furthermore, the influence of metal in their sound is notable, especially in the most recent album. love sax (2022). Not to mention my two ex-husbands, Derrick Whibley (sum 41) and Chad Kroeger (Nickelback), are also super fans of this genre and the couples would have listened to great music together!

Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins)

You know that “I already knew” case we talked about above? This is the most vivid example since billy corgan He never made much effort to hide his passion for metal. However, recently, the leaders of smashing Pumpkins have been more vocal about the genre and the influence on their songwriting has always been present, but it’s more apparent than ever on their recent records Tuna,

TMDQA! In an exclusive interview with Corgan, Corgan highlighted that it was actually the one Metallica album that changed his life and he even went on to say how he is a huge fan of it. Mercyful FateComparing them with another very heavy band of recent times, praised deaf heaven,

Demi Lovato

One of the most unlikely appearances on this list is also one of the most certain. Who is following the career of Demi Lovato know she wanted a closer to rock sound on her most recent album, Holy FVC (2022), and moved on to the newly released single “Swine”, which may have been the biggest song many have ever heard.

That said, Demi has always had a soft spot for metal and has even been seen singing several tunes to it. undergroundlike the band guys he is legend, Furthermore, she has already given an interview citing groups jobs for cowboys it is Dimmu Borgir One of his favourites, and he also shared a picture of himself releasing his voice with the T-shirt motley crew,

Ed Sheeran

Who listens to his ballads Ed Sheeran You might not have thought that guy is one of the biggest fans cradle of Filth, a band that helped make extreme metal at least a little bit popular. so much so that there had already been some encounters with the British dirty shit and company, and a collaboration between the two should be released soon!

You can believe this story only because, meanwhile, Ed has already made a sensational partnership traga-me o horizonte which saw him switch from guitar to guitar, and add screaming vocals to one of the pop anthems on his record , (2021).

Lady Gaga

Another thing that is showing more and more signs of his passion for rock and metal, Lady Gaga He spoke candidly about it in an interview with fans on Reddit, when he said that bands like iron Maiden, Judas Priest it is AC DC One of the most important of his life, it also highlights a great diversity in his musical tastes. Sigur Rós garth brooks,

In her career, she’s already given an explosive performance with Metallica during the Grammys, and most recently, she turned to classic rock to create an emotional ballad for the soundtrack. Top Gun: Maverick, Will there be a change of direction in the next record?

lil uzi vert

Rap and metal have had their moments of great fusion, but what happens when you go into trap? Well, the new generation of heavy music has shown that it is possible to build a bridge to normal music, and this was made clear recently. pink tapelatest album from lil uzi vert,

The rapper, who has already declared himself a fan of rock and metal, was the second person to collaborate with Bring Me the Horizon on a song with a notable influence. deftonesand even brought sensational babymetal in the other. Besides, he dared in (dubious) cover down system And it all happened right after he sang at a concert paramour and “AmEN!” participate in a BMTH launch glassjaw,

OK or do you need more?

PJ (Jota Quest)

There are also Brazilians on the list, yes! Recognized as one of the most incredible bassists in the country, pj have a solid career with jota questKnown for its drain more than its weight.

It turns out the guy is also a big fan of metal and he showed it when he released his project no life on earthwhich not only has the influence but also the participation of bands like Sepultura and MinistryIn addition to working with a producer who has moonspell it is Meshuggah,

post malone

in the last minute, post malone There has been so much talk about your passion for metal and rock that you may have heard something similar. In any case, the guy is more known for rap, but he promised that his new album would come Austin There’s going to be a guitar on every song – and he played it himself, right?

It seems like a natural move for Postie, who hasn’t had a sensational collaboration with anyone else. ozzy osbourne And is presenting one of them with an approach very close to Metal in his show, as shown here.

Cuomo Rivers (Weiser)

Known for alternative rock visorsinger and guitarist Cuomo Rivers It has a past associated with a very heavy sound. The musician had a very strong history with metal before joining his current band and producing hits such as “Buddy Holly”, “Island in the Sun” and “Say It Ain’t So”.

You can get a better sense of this trajectory, which definitely took him to a better place musically, in this special that we did here.

sandy

We close the list with another representative of our country, the sensational sandy, Yes: You might remember her even more for this pairing junior or even associate her with Sertanejo because of her father zororoBut the truth is that the singer is a big fan of rock and metal.

She recently talked about this when she announced that she listens a lot lapseAnd he showed it off in practice by singing a Metallica classic when he attended the event. Cauldron, Of course, apart from everything, Sandy has also collaborated with a famous Brazilian band Creek And showed that he has mastered this genre!

However, the most curious thing is that the son of the singer lucas lima He’s even more of a metalhead, having already gone through a phase where he listened to a lot of Sepultura. She says, at the moment the 9-year-old child is addicted to the system of down. It has a future!