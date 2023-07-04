Zayn Malik surprises fans with preview of new single and incredible video

Last Monday (3), British singer Zayn Malik Dropped another clue about his new single. the former-in the same direction He published a video with a preview of the song on his social networks, also describing how the music video should be. Despite not revealing the name or release date of the new work, the video gives a sense of what’s to come. The new song marks Zayn’s return to the music business as his last release was “Feeling”, in 2021. View preview:

Zayn recently signed a record deal mercury recordS is owned by universal music group, The new single will mark Zayn’s first work on the new label. Prior to this, the singer had a contract RCA Recordslabel of sony music entertainment, Along with announcing the new partnership, Zayn had already released the first clue to the new song: a cryptic video of him getting on his motorcycle and starting the engine.

In an interview with the American magazine “Board, Tyler ArnoldPresident of mercury records, said he was impressed by Zain’s inspiration, vision and spirit. He said that as soon as he met the singer, he knew that they should work together. He further adds that he is very honored that Zayn and his team have joined the label: “We have an incredible opportunity to tell the next chapter of your story together.”, said the President.

Now, the fans are yet to wait for the release date of the single to be announced. Let’s hope Zayn gets back together mercury records A new album will also be coming, which will be the fourth album of his career. The last album of the singer, “no one is listening”, to be released in 2021, has left the public eager for new works from the British man who made history as its member. in the same direction,

Featured photo: Zayn still performing with One Direction. Playback/Instagram/OneDirection