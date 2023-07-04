Would you like to rent a cinema to play video games like Fortnite, Free Fire, Dota with your friends? You must pay for the Cineplanet number in Peru

You can now rent an entire theater so you and your friends can play Dota or Fortnite on a 2,000 square foot screen. How much does it cost? Here you will know.

It’s worth renting a cinema to play video games on the big screen. | Libero Composition

Video games have become the favorite hobby of millions of users because this type of computer program allows you to relieve stress and have fun thanks to its incredible graphic arts and surround sound.

sony launched Play Station 5 a few years ago, for her part Nintendo threw nintendoswitch And Microsoft released the Xbox Series X. All of these consoles are designed to run the most powerful video games; however, the options they offer are also limited by the screen they are connected to.

While there are now high quality TVs such as 75″ Samsung Neo QLED among other contemporary panels, nothing could compare to playing in a movie theater with a 180 square meter screen and surround sound. Well, if that was your dream, you should know it by now. movie planet can bring it to life.

And the thing is, Cineplanet is currently running a special promotion where you can rent a movie theater in multiple locations so you can play video games with all your friends. How expensive can it be? Here we explain everything.

If you would like to rent one movie To play, you’ll need to pay as little as 1,100 soles for around 25 people to have access to a room with a screen on and stereo sound. Plus, for that price, you can buy 25 combos that include the field and the soda.

Please note that this price may vary depending on the location. movie planet in which you go For example, if you want the rooms of San Borja or La Molina, the price goes up to 1550 soles and 48 for each additional guest.

The price of renting a cinema for video games. Photo: Blue Planet

What about? We leave you an image with all the information you need to know before you buy this service and play Dota or any other game. prefix 5 in the room movie planet.