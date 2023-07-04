With Stephanie Hsu, “Lucas em Apuros” has a new release date in Brazil

Screened at events and critically acclaimed sxsw it is cinemaconthe film “mad in trouble” (“Joy Ride”, originally in English), got a new premiere date in Brazil this Monday (03). distributed in our country paris filmsfeature film stars stephanie suepointed to oscars 2023 in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Hiteverything everywhere at the same time(2022).

director adele limascreenwriter ofcrazy rich(2018), the production follows a group of four women and their inner and life discovery processes as they embark on a unique adventure. The friends travel to China in search of the birth mother of one of them.Face unusual situations and further strengthen the bond that already exists between them.

with script signed by Cherry Chewpravatdumrong, teresa hsiao it is adele lima, Production of lionsgate it is point grayIn seth rogan, evan goldberg, james weaver it is josh fegan, the film is still Ashley Park, sherry cola it is sabrina wu in artists.

,mad in troubleOpens in cinemas in Brazil August 03, with the session anticipated to begin on 20 July. Concerned?

The first trailer for “The Song of Birds and Serpents” is released; Look

Attention-grabbing tributes from all the districts: the long-awaited moment has finally arrived! A paris films recently released first official trailer Of By-product ,The Hunger Games – Song of the Birds and the Serpent, director Francis LawrenceEven responsible for the last three features of the original franchise, the new film is based on the author’s book of the same name. Suzanne Collins and it’s set Earlier of the events depicted in the trilogy”hunger games,

Years before Panem becomes the tyrannical president, Coriolanus Snow (played by Tom Blyth), aged 18, sees his chance to change his fortunes when he is chosen to guide Lucy Gray Baird (played by Rachel Ziegler), a tribute girl from poor District 12. Watch the trailer in the player below: