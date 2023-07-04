With Ed Sheeran, European champions will revive the ‘farmhouse classic’

Mario Marra from England, special to ESPN.com.brReading: 4 min.

Sam Morsy, captain and number 10 of Ipswich Town Joe Giddens/Getty Images

When young Macavi decided to leave Egypt and face the challenge of immigrating to England, he had no idea that many years later he would contribute to his country. When Mekavi was 22, he risked everything. he went to live with his wife and a dream wolverhamptonAnd the family grew up there.

Two of his sons got opportunities at Wolves’ base. One of them, the youngest player, showed an interest in football, but he was also living with the disappointment of not renewing his relationship with his hometown club. Sam Morsy stayed on and took advantage of other chances at Port Vale, Chesterfield and Wigan. The hard work and seriousness in sports attracted the attention of Hector Cuper, the coach who managed the Egyptian national team, and an invitation to represent his father’s country. Morsi competes world Cup 2018, in Russia, with Salah and in Egypt made his family very proud.

Nowadays, five years after the World Cup, Morsi wears the number 10 shirt and is its captain. ipswich town, who left League One (third division) and will play in the second division (Championship) in the 2023/24 season. At the age of 31, he will have the opportunity to play the East Anglian derby, one of the heaviest classics in the entire hinterland of the country, which has not been played since 2019. From Suffolk, he took two clubs that are unique in their regions, different divisions and built fans that for a time reduced the consumption of worrying substances.

While Norwich are feeling the frustration of not being able to make a comeback Premier League, Ipswich is experiencing very special days. The club organized itself administratively and set out to get good results. Kieran McKenna, the one who worked on the base Tottenham it is from Manchester United Along with Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho, he signed a new contract until 2027. The club did not want to miss the chance to show faith in someone who, after fighting for four years, managed to lead the club to the championship in his second season. , And McKenna provided undeniable numbers. The Third Division scored 101 goals and the remainder scored 66 goals, which represents the best among all teams competing in England’s four main divisions.

Sam Morsy already knows what the sporting Ipswich Town colors represent. Nicknamed the Old Farm derby, this classic is quite unique as it involves counties closely linked to agriculture and the team that wins the duel can claim to be king of the region.

Morsi also knows what it is like to feel away from one’s soil, from one’s roots. He saw at home the hardships his father Mekawi had to go through. The club’s captain and number 10, on his own initiative, bought tickets so that some of the refugees living in the county of Suffolk could live like locals and support the once-champion club now known as Europa League (as of 2010). Yes, you may not believe it, but Ipswich Town were the first to win the UEFA Cup – in the 1980/81 season, after beating AZ Alkmaar in two games in the final, with a 3–0 win in the first leg. Was a champion. , at home, and in the return, a 4–2 defeat in the Netherlands.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna Chris Vaughn/Getty Images

A big part of what might be called the road to administrative success also comes from the contribution of an international music star and passionate fan: Ed Sheeran. A prominent figure at Portman Road, Sheeran has been the shirt sponsor of both men’s and women’s football at Ipswich Town and the sales figures are incredible. According to a publication on the club’s official website, the launch of the last uniform, which will be used next season, saw record sales on the day of the launch.

There are a large number of refugees living in Ipswich. The club, with grandeur, promotes classes, lectures and football games. It is not uncommon to see the joy on the faces of the participants when the illustrious Sam Morsi can give an air of grace and end a conversation and a little ball with them.

Morsy plays for Ipswich Town, a club looking to recapture their glory days and size. Ipswich Town have handed the number 10 shirt and captain’s belt to Morsi, a man who knows the depth of others’ pain and understands the need to reach out to others.

Ipswich Town of Kieran McKenna, Ed Sheeran, Morsi and many refugees have already noted December 16 on the calendar, the date that marks the re-telecast of the farmhouse classic, the East Anglian derby. Football and rivalry is breathing again in this region.