Why is Bad Bunny hot on the 4th of July?

This July 4th will be another anniversary of Independence Day in the United States, however, fans turned this memorable date into a trend on social networks, not because of the country’s separation from the British Empire, but because of its songs. “At Your Mercy” by reggaeton singer Bad Bunny.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a memorable year for the Puerto Rican interpreter who published YHLQMDLG or last round of the worldtheir second and third studio albums, respectively.

In addition, Bad Bunny consented to millions of his fans with the album who will not leave compilation album that featured artists such as Zion and Lennox, Yandel, Don Omar, and Nicky Jam.

This is one of those ingredients, YHLQMDLG, which propelled the Puerto Rican interpreter to the top of the popularity charts. The album includes hits such as “Si veo a tu mama”, “Yo pereo sola”, “Una vez”, “Safeira”, “La difficileto” or “A tu mercede”, which refers to the fourth. July and Joe, because of their “spicy” phrase, became a trend on social networks this Sunday.

“I want to break your little blonde hair and give it a four on the 4th of July, I have an exam tomorrow, but you know if you call me, I won’t study”, the Puerto Rican sings in “A Tu”. is kind.”

The phrase “hot” was picked up by users who, amid memes and laughter, confessed and admitted that this 4th of July they failed the singer by spending the day alone, which Bad Bunny proposed in his song.

Meanwhile, other users highlighted the relevance of the phrase to the song and were encouraged to propose that “now the 4th of July is in Bad Bunny’s honor”.