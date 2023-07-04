Why did Jennifer Lawrence refuse to work with Tarantino more than once?

Many actors and actresses definitely want to work with the famous director Quentin Tarantino. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case with Jennifer Lawrence: she’s already turned down two invitations to star in the filmmaker’s movies. What would be the exact reason for these denials?

Tarantino received his first invitation to work with the actress in “The Hateful Eight”. To Entertainment Weekly (via Far Out), the filmmaker said he was a fan of Lawrence and even talked to her about a role in the film, but things didn’t pan out.

“I’m a huge fan of Jennifer Lawrence. I saw him doing a good job for this role (in ‘The Hateful Eight’, without saying which role it would be), so we talked about it.”

The filmmaker also attempted to enlist the star to participate in his next film, “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”. Tarantino wanted Lawrence to play Squeaky Froome—who ended up with Elle Fanning—and invited her over to his house to read the script. For the WTF Podcast, Marc Maron said:

“Initially, I had the idea of ​​casting Jennifer Lawrence as Squeaky. She came to my house to read the script as she didn’t want to release it yet. She came over to my house, I gave her the script and said, ‘You can go to my living room or by the pool to read it.’

In the end, Lawrence didn’t want to participate in the film, but did hint a name to play one of the characters in the film: Maron himself, who conducted the above interview with Tarantino.

“You know the guy who is the agent that talks to Rick (Dalton, the protagonist played by Leonardo DiCaprio) in the beginning? ‘Why don’t you cast Marc Maron in it? I think he is going to do really well.

Ultimately, Quentin Tarantino also chose not to cast Maron in the feature, with the justification that the actor and comedian was a bit young for the character.

Why did Jennifer Lawrence turn down Quentin Tarantino?

You can also imagine that Jennifer Lawrence would have declined both of these invitations due to scheduling or being involved in other projects. However, Far Out recalled that the actress’s work attire clashed with Tarantino’s style.

Lawrence has been known to always encourage his colleagues to improvise and even suggest new things during the filming of the film. Tarantino, on the other hand, has gained a reputation for treating his scripts as untouchable. On several occasions, it steadfastly refused to make any changes suggested by its artists.

The actress, who must have already been aware of the director’s modus operandi, must have declined the invitation, knowing that her experience might not be a very pleasant one.

If we consider it, apart from the fact that Tarantino has already announced that he is on the verge of retirement, it is unlikely that the two will work together in the future.

