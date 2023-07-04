Which Euphoria character appears in the new series? – pixelnerd

Sculpture new series of Sam Levinson for HBO.

As an approach to the dark world of pop, the series veers away from the creator’s best-known output: Euphoria. However, it looks like a familiar face from the main series has increasingly popped up in this latest glamorous universe.

Maddie Perez, one of Rue’s friends, made a quick appearance in the series, which is co-produced by The Weeknd. In a brief moment, the character is in a nightclub surrounded by friends of pop star Jocelyn, the series’ main character played by Lily-Rose Depp.

Very brief, it can be a little difficult for fans to pinpoint the confident diva of Euphoria. He is wearing a sport jacket and the camera focuses on his face for hardly more than a second. Really only fans can tell right away that it’s Alexa Demi/Maddie in the scene.

The cameo, which had already been released in May of that year, is Levinson’s way of saying that both series take place in the same universe. As such, East Highland and star pop sensation Jocelyn are part of the same milieu, with Jocelyn being a sort of “Britney” of the show’s mythology.

What happened to Maddie in Euphoria?

The text below contains spoilers

Euphoria Season 2!

After ending her relationship with toxic Nate Jacobs, Maddie embarks on a journey of self-knowledge about the man who commits many shocking acts in Euphoria. One of the biggest central themes surrounding their romance was her best friend Cassie’s infidelity (Sydney Sweeney), who was carrying the character on his back.

Upon discovering that Nate and Cassie were secretly having an affair, the character barely had time to plan revenge when Nate threatened her with a gun; In one very problematic scene, the character “plays” Russian roulette and stalks his ex-girlfriend.

After this incident, Maddie and Cassie stop talking, they literally get into a fight and the series implies that Maddie will seek a greater fortune outside of high school life. With her boss’s dress as a gift, the series may have hinted that Maddie was after stardom. Did the path turn out so well that it put him on the path of famous stars like Jocelyn? We can’t wait to see how this influence is reflected in the series’ third year.

about euphoria

Euphoria is a series that portrays the pain and joy of adolescence through the experiences of Rue, Jules and their friends. Between parties, drug use, sexual relationships, and family drama, they face the challenge of finding their place in the world and discovering their true identities.

The series is based on an Israeli production of the same name and follows the central character of Rue Bennett (played by Zendaya), a young woman who leaves rehab and seeks to get sober with the support of her new friend Jules (played by Hunter Schafer). Is. ), a transgender teenager who falls in love with a boy she met online. In addition, the series explores the stories of other characters, such as Nate (played by Jacob Elordi), a popular athlete with anger problems; Maddie (played by Alexa Demi), Nate’s estranged girlfriend; Kat (played by Barbie Ferreira), a young woman who becomes a cam girl; Cassie (played by Sydney Sweeney), a girl dealing with an unwanted pregnancy; and Mackey (played by Algie Smith), a football player struggling in college.

