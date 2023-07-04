We thought we’d run away with the end of the battle royale, but the next obsession is around the corner.

This week I read SkillUp tweetA reviewer which I really like, given the recent increase in Hunt: Showdown activity on Steam. According to an unofficial database, shooter booty de Crytek had a pretty positive streak last year in general, and this last month in particular. Without going into too much detail, on June 29, her managers celebrated a new peak of 45,091 concurrent players on the Valve platform. I am very happy to see this, because there has been a lot of care behind the game since it came out in the already distant 2018; but this is only a representative, visible head for much larger group and who will come running with the strength of the herd that crushed Mufasa.

Not so at first glance, but behind the curtainnow a bubble is forming around the extraction arrows, which has nothing to envy feverish delirium that we lived five years ago with battle royale. It’s just that back then we could point the finger at PUBG or Fortnite or Apex Legends and say “there’s patient zero, the source of everything” and now we can’t because there’s still no clear reference. Yes, we have Escape from Tarkov, which is original, but I highly doubt it will greet the public. main stream because those in charge seem intent on focusing on over-dedicated players who want to suffer.

This means that the absolute and irrefutable conquest mass public video game is still open, but there is a problem. Do you remember what happened at the time when BR came to change everything forever? We don’t talk about it much, but the prints they went crazy completely, they entered into an epic competition for a piece of the pie and one by one reached 7 on the Richter scale (see H1Z1, Radical Heights, Battlefield V Firestorm or Hyperscape among other failures). With a lesson learned and the belief that no one likes to lose money, the foray into the world of loot shooters is moving slowly and with good handwriting.

Escape shooters of the future

ARC Raiders and The Finals by Embark Studios

Dark and Darker by Ironmance (This is an RPG, not a shooter)

Hawk by My.Games

Hyenas from SEGA

Escape from Tarkov by Battlestate Games

Hunt: Showdown by Crytek

Marauders by Small Impact Games/Team 17

Cycle: Jaeger Border

Deadrope by Midnight Society

Call of Duty MW2 DMZ by Infinity Ward / Activision

The Division: Heartland by Redstorm/Ubisoft

Marathon, Bungie/PlayStation

The Marathon has every chance of becoming the benchmark for AAA level shooters.

They go at their own pace, but they go. And I don’t blame them, this is a logical development of what has already set the trend in recent years: large maps with competitive action between independent units and loot tied to character evolution. Kinda round 2 at the end ring multiplayer game, and in my humble opinion, have yet to find a key trigger like the ones you mentioned above. But I also think there is interest, as evidenced by Hunt: Showdown, and if I had to bet on someone like great hope of the genre or his visible banner, will be for the Marathon.





The reason is simple: Bungie left Microsoft with the clear idea that they could work with their IPs on their own terms and with the goal of becoming the next Blizzard. Destiny hit stores in 2014, but the original plan was to release it a year early, exactly in line with Borderlands 2, Diablo 3, and what became the loot obsession that permeates to this day. All franchises, including those as far removed as Assassin’s Creed or God of War. They just saw there unconquered land, which they managed to master. Now, under the protection of Sony, dedicated random audience and accessibility, history repeats itself: they won’t be among the first to arrive, but they will be among those with the most potential to determine what happens next.

will be yours creative vision shared worlds and rumored super-fast matchmaking – the key to stirring up a hornet’s nest and discovering the next unlimited source of income? Let’s see. At the moment we have a huge wave shooter loot that all briefcase-suited lords seem to believe in, and a hole to adjust for the next big multiplayer hit.

