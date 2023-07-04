We finally have the Overwatch series we’ve been asking for so much, or almost. Episode release date and where to watch Genesis Prequel Overwatch 2

Blizzard is following in the footsteps of Netflix and CD Projekt by creating “anime” based on their game.

Overwatch expands as much as possible with short films and game trailers dedicated to its characters, but many players have actively or passively requested a series or movie from the Blizzard brand. Whatever it is, we didn’t have anything remotely similar until this 2023 when it arrives. Beingoverwatch 2 prequel and first game, 3 episodes Short-term action.

Overwatch origin story

Although this is what many have asked for, perhaps what we got is not to everyone’s liking, but better a tit in the hand … In total we are talking about 3 episodes animation that they will arrive right now and that, as we noted, they will turn previous moments to the entire history of Overwatch, at least the one we’ve been able to play.

Genesis will lead us to Omnic Crisis, but before the war that devastated half the planet. The idea is to address the facts of how civilization interacted with robots and how that triggered the armed conflict that ended with the creation of Overwatch.

In the series we will have Ana, Reinhardt or torbjornin line with what we were able to see in the preview, but we were also able to see Dr. Mina Liao. For connoisseurs knowledge In the game, Liao was the creator of Echo, an evolutionary robot programmed with adaptive artificial intelligence and eventually a projection of the doctor himself.





series episodes

In total, we will have 3 episodes, which we will be able to watch for free on the official Overwatch YouTube account. The first of them will be released this week, and the series will be completed before the end of July. What we don’t know is if it will be translated into our language, although Blizzard doesn’t usually disappoint in this regard.

Part 1: Dawn – July 6 (18:00)

– (18:00) Part 2: Innocence – July 13

– Part 3: Rebirth – July 20

The second and third episodes are expected to premiere at the same time slot as the first, which will air this Thursday.

An interesting animation, which, as we have said, perhaps not satisfy To the fans who have been waiting a long time for a production that matches the IP and the money raised. Overwatch Genesis looks like disassembled from several short films that at some point they were supposed to come out, but they will eventually do so in 2023 to weather the storm of recent disturbing news about the game.

