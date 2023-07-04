View this week’s schedule

With a story inspired by the Nicholas Sparks hit, “The Afternoon Session” begins romantically this Monday (3). Today, at 3:20 pm (Brasilia time), TV Globo “Querido John”, “Meninas Malvadas” and “Mamma Mia!” A dramatic romance with Amanda Seyfried, and featured “Magic Mike” and “Channing Tatum”. Anjos of the law”.

Over the next few days, until Friday (7th), children’s movies, comedies and thrillers round out the program to please all audiences. Unlike the previous week’s “afternoon session”, which featured the selection of the women’s soccer team, this week there would be movies every day. Check out the full schedule below:

Monday (7/3): “Dear John”





When soldier John Tyree (Channing Tatum) meets college student Savannah Curtis (Amanda Seyfried), a strong romance blossoms between them. For seven years, the couple met sporadically and kept in touch through love letters. However, this produces unexpected results. Romance/Drama. 2010. Directed by Lasse Hallström.

Tuesday (04/07): “The Odyssey of the Fools”

In a remote town in the province of Buenos Aires, a group of neighbors organize themselves to buy an abandoned silo on an agro-industrial estate and thus alleviate the crisis they are facing. But before the project can be completed, they fall prey to a scam by a lawyer and a banker. Crime/Adventure. 2019. Directed by Sebastian Borensztein.





Wednesday (05/07): “The Fabulous Gilly Hopkins”

Gilly Hopkins (Sophie Nellis) is a 12-year-old girl who goes through several foster homes during the course of her life. Sent home to Mime Trotter (Kathy Bates), she plans to run away with her biological mother, but things aren’t quite as simple as she imagined. comedy drama. 2015. Directed by Stephen Hereck.

Thursday (7/6): “Despicable Me 2”





Gru puts aside his life as a villain in order to devote himself to his daughters Agnes, Edith, and Margo. But he didn’t let his past be responsible for his recruitment into the Anti-Villain League to save the world with Agent Lucy. Now they need to track down the culprit who stole the PX41 formula, and Gru suspects an old competitor, El Macho, is responsible. Animation/Kids. 2013. Directed by Chris Renaud and Pierre Coffin.

Friday (07/07): “Max: The Hero Dog”

Max is a trained dog who works with Private Kyle Wincott (Robbie Amell). After his owner’s death, Max is adopted by a Marine’s family. So, the dog ends up in a relationship with the soldier’s brother, Justin (JOSH WIGGINS), and together they try to uncover the mystery behind Kyle’s death. childish. 2015. Directed by Boaz Yakin.