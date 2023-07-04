News

VIDEO: Lil Nas X was hit with a sex toy during a concert in Sweden

American rapper Lil Nas X while performing in Stockholm, Sweden Astonished with the one on your show rubber vagina Shot from the audience, last Sunday (02).

Sex toy impresses singer as she presents unreleased song “down sofa hose”, Nas X, whose Twitter name contains the word “pussy”, which is slang for vagina in English, found the moment funny.

“Who threw that bitch on the stage?”the rapper jokingly asked. After the show, Lil Nas X reposted the video on his Twitter profile with a sarcastic caption: “Anybody play what on Lil Nas X?”

Internet users linked the name of the singer’s Twitter profile with the act. joked with the rapper:

“They threw her Twitter display name at him,” said one user of the social network. Lil Nas X replies with a funny emoji.

Conversation between a fan and Lil Nas X about the video

In September 2022, the American singer who rocked the hit “Old Town Road”which spent 17 consecutive weeks at the top of the music charts Billboard Hot 100announced their first world tour, which ended in March this year.

although there was no prediction In concerts in the Brazilian land, Lil Nas X has already demonstrated his affection for Brazil several times and participated in 2023 Lollapaloozawhich took place at the Interlagos Racetrack in São Paulo.

When he arrived in the country, the rapper publicly announced it on his Twitter Funny and sarcastic messages:

Lil Nas X tweets on arriving in Brazil

