Video games Fifa, Valorant and Dota, the protagonists of Unifranz E-sport Tournament – 2023

To stimulate the skills of Bolivian high school and university students, Franz Tamayo University is organizing the second edition of the Unifranz Winter esports tournament, an Olympic-level e-sport, ahead of the 2023 Pan American Games. , which will be held in October in Santiago de Chile.

“Unifranz is the first university in Bolivia to be at the forefront of this sport in the country, it is a pioneer in the promotion of this sport, it is the right competition arena to work on training skills and thus to form competitive teams of gamers in this sport . , which is already Olympic,” says Ismael Montes, member of the tournament organization and national director of communications and marketing for Unifranz.

The 2023 version, which starts on July 5 and ends on the 23rd of the same month, will play three games: Dota 2 and Valorant on the PC platform, and the popular FIFA 23 on the PlayStation 4 console platform.

Esports is classified as a sport in the world due to its competitive characteristics. They are now practiced by millions of young people of both sexes at events with millions of people.

The 2023 edition of the Esports Unifranz Tournament will feature prominent national and international players, including Kleven Games, a video game creator, Bolivian streamer and FIFA 2023 tournament expert.

Also present will be Giulio Games, commentator and streamer, creator of video games, representative of Bolivia in international tournaments; He was the only Bolivian to participate as a professional commentator in the Dota 2 World Championship in 2021. The famous streamer, programmer and video game fan Dane Storm will again take part in the tournament.

Magali “Magui Sunshine” Sanyang, League of Legends esports personality currently hosted by Riot Games Inc., and Sebastian “Crafer” Casardo will be the duo that will talk about the tournament.

Krafer is one of the most popular video game competition commentators in Argentina and Latin America. According to Montes, the special guests are industry leaders with years of experience in the gaming ecosystem. “The institution is happy that they are involved in the distribution and programming of the competition,” he says.

Tournament winners will interact with influencers on their platforms to be visible and thus promote new players. Those wishing to take part in the Unifranz Tournament esports tournament can register at https://esports.unifranz.edu.bo/.

About titles

Unifranz E-sports Tournament players will battle each other on qualifying days to decide the top eight for each title. The broadcast of the games, starting from the quarter-final round, can be seen on the university platform Twitch: unifranzoficial.

FIFA 2023 competitions will be held from July 5 to 9, there are places for 500 people. gamers, because this is an individual competitive game that will be playable on PS4 in the console section. This is a football simulation video game electronic artsin its thirtieth version, under the banner of the International Federation of Football Associations.

In the case of Valorant, the quota is 64 teams, each consisting of five people. gamers, will play on the PC platform, starts on July 10th. Valorant is hero shooter (Hero Shooter), Multiplayer, Developer riot game.

Dota 2 will be able to be accessed by 500 participants and will be played on the PC platform. It will start on July 18th, it is an online combat arena video game “ARTS” developed by valve corporation.

Unifranz hotbed of esports competitors

The 2022 version of the Unifranz Tournament brought together over 1,500 players across three games: Dota 2, FIFA and Free Fire, which sparked a passion similar to or greater than football in new generations.

Danilo Gascon Aramayo, 18, a Unifranz student from Cochabamba, won the FIFA title in the last tournament.

In the Dota 2 title, the champion was the Bingo Hot team, consisting of Alexander Nina Flores from Sucre, Ronald Vicente Romero and Freddy Ronald Villarroel Fuentes from Cochabamba; in addition to Gary Copan and Andy Cussy Chewie from La Paz.

In the Mobile category, the Free Fire title was won by Miguel Misael Mamani Velasco (Maiky), 19, a student at Unifranz in La Paz.