Valve’s Steam Ban Wave Affecting Millions of Dollars in CS:GO

A wave of bans in CS:GO leads to the loss of $ 2 million in skins and other items, the gambling site associated with this won it, accusing the rival of laundering cryptocurrency.

Valve a spear prohibitions almost 40 CS:GO accounts lost in-game items due to trade issues PC and Steam Deck worth over $2 million.

As reported by PC Gamer, any account with a community ban can no longer trade items. Therefore, your stocks of skins, stickers, gloves, knives and other things are now in limbo.

It seems that other merchants in valve shop they took it as a warning and sale everything they have because everything came into existence this month.

The best gaming routers to speed up your internet connection If you need the fastest and most stable connection while gaming, check out the list of top tier gaming routers here. View list

In June of this year, betting site CSGOEmpire released a Google spreadsheet listing cs:go operators those they accused of participating in the plan launder cryptocurrency through CSGORoll; site of competitive rates.

And, apparently, all but one of the accounts published in said document were among those affected by this latest wave of bans from Valve, although it was assumed that the company chose them on purpose.

The above environment contacted Valve to ask them if these accounts were chosen by them connections with CSGORollbut they didn’t return a response.

Without such confirmation, it is impossible to know and/or clarify whether this is the reason for their blocking. Or if it was also an accident and they got the same round of bans.

But in CSGO Empire, they took it as the final proof of victory over their opponent, whom accused have “In the last month alone, 12.7 million dollars in cryptocurrency were illegally laundered“.

But not content with that, he also accuses them of trying to blackmail them to prevent the list from being made public. The owner of CSGORoll made several statements on Twitter, denying the accusations, stating that the site is not intended for betting.

Its creator is outside the CSO:GO logo by order of Gabe Newell, its full owner.

“I have a gaming platform for trading skins“, He said. “This is not legally classified as a casino in our largest markets because we do not offer cash withdrawals.“.

Steam’s own rules of conduct prohibit users from participating in “commercial activity” How “running contests, gambling, buying or selling Steam accounts, selling content, gift cards, or other items“.

But Valve’s Steam Ban Wave is Over and CS:GO Loses $2M in Game Item Value.