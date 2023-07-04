VALORANT on Xbox and PlayStation? According to the new clue, this could happen very soon.

With deep gameplay and charismatic characters, VALORANT This is without a doubt one of the most successful multiplayer offerings on the market. While thousands of gamers are already enjoying it on PC, many others are hoping that a version for Xbox and PlayStation consoles will eventually be released.

Although said ports are still conspicuous by their absence, a new clue suggests they are real and may be nearby.

There have been rumors and clues for some time now that Riot Games is planning to bring its popular free-to-play game to the Xbox and PlayStation platforms. At the end of last year there was a vacancy where the person who received the job was supposed to help bring “console products to market”. Another proposal was also published, where the selected candidate was going to work on the console version of the FPS.

Although the study does not yet confirm that VALORANT will expand its horizons and get to consoles, another clue is that the development of these versions is still in full swing.

Related video: Valorant – Astra gameplay trailer

Watch the video

VALORANT may be coming to consoles soon

The fact is that Riot Games has posted a new vacancy for the position of junior console testing analyst. As required, candidates must play console FPS at a professional level and have an Immortal rank or higher in VALORANT. The person getting the job will need to provide feedback on potential changes and support goal setting, among other responsibilities.

According to the job description, the selected person will work on the console version of the successful free-to-play FPS. Since experienced players are required, it is possible that the purpose of the job posting is to fix gameplay and balance issues, and not to find bugs and technical problems.

As part of this output, the data miner found that the test session VALORANT Very soon it may start on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Of course, it is important to remember that this information has no confirmation from the developers, so we recommend taking it with reservations and waiting for the announcement. official.

Continue reading history

But tell us, do you think competitive FPS will come to consoles? Let’s read you in the comments.

VALORANT available for PC. Click here to read more related news.

Related Video: End of Games as a Service

Watch the video

Edition: Games / facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fountain