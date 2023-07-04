News

Twitter lost 32% visibility on Google in just 24 hours

Photo of Admin Admin3 weeks ago
0 11 1 minute read

As per the report presented by Systrix tool, Twitter lost 32% of its organic visibility in the United States alone.

The Organic Visibility Index is a metric that measures a website’s ability to appear in search engines such as Google.

This decline reflects a loss of position in the search terms (keyword, or keywords) for which Twitter was a highly relevant player.

Image from a Systrix tool showing a drop in Twitter's visibility index in the US.
Image from a Systrix tool showing a drop in Twitter’s visibility index in the US.

As a result, Twitter category results for keywords important to the US market are virtually eliminated, such as: Yankees, Deviantart, Ralphs, MetroPC, Roblox, Reddit, Indeed, White House, Britney Spears, Steak n Shaker, Kanye West, GM, Lakers, Pink, Krispy Kreme, Colts, GMC, Tennis, Compass, Women, Patriots and Transformers,

Meanwhile, the drop in 24 hours in Brazil was 14% and other countries also saw declines:

  • United Kingdom – 28%
  • France – 17%
  • Italy – 26%
  • Germany – 25%
  • Spain – 14%

One reason for the impending decline in Twitter’s global visibility was the decision by its CEO Elon Musk to limit the visibility of its content. its basis, as advertised belowTo combat large scale data scraping and system manipulation.

Tweeted by Elon Musk announcing decreased performance of network content.
Tweeted by Elon Musk announcing decreased performance of network content.

Data scraping or web scraping is a process commonly used by Google (and other search engines) to crawl and read web pages. Blocking tracking reduces visibility.

Most of the content on Twitter and other networks (Quora, Pinterest and TikTok) is crawled in order to provide users with better search results.

disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. Any action you take based on the information contained on our website is at your own risk.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin3 weeks ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

All in pink! Alexandra Daddario virusizes €1,000 bikini during her exclusive vacation

6 days ago

Afro Nation and Rolling Loud prop up local businesses

2 weeks ago

Drake joins long list of pop stars who are encouraged to publish poetry

3 days ago

Lizzo wants to teach us about body neutrality. Here’s what that means and how to get there

June 20, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button