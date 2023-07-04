Twitter competitors rise after another bad move from Musk

Twitter was even messier than usual this weekend. On Saturday, owner Elon Musk tweeted that Twitter would combat “excessive levels of data mining” by limiting accounts that don’t sign up for Twitter Blue so that they can only see 600 posts a day. After the quota is reached, almost any action on the site will trigger a “rate limit exceeded” error.

After another moment of Musk-fueled chaos, users have once again turned for refuge to some of Twitter’s myriad competitors, which have experienced some wild surges.

Out of all these new apps, Spil seemed to be winning the weekend. Founded by former black Twitter employees, Spill aims to build a social platform for diverse communities from the grassroots, not an afterthought. The app launched in closed beta just a few weeks ago, but according to Spill, over 100,000 people downloaded the app as of this weekend.

The spill managed to entice high-profile celebrities to join the app, including Keke Palmer and Ava DuVernay. This weekend, iconic The Roots musician Questlove Tweeted A link promoting your spill profile. Lizzo also took to Instagram and Twitter to see if she could get an invite to Spill.

At the time of publication, Spill is ranked #1 on the iOS App Store’s social networking charts and #3 overall.

“They tried to bury us”, Tweeted Spill CEO Alphonso “Fonz” Terrell. “They didn’t know we were seeds.”

BlueSky, the decentralized app funded by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, also had a great weekend. BlueSky grew from about 184,000 users on Friday to about 238,000 on Monday, according to public data compiled by third-party developers. Those user numbers will be ramped up further, but BlueSky will remain invitation-only.

The publisher-focused Twitter alternative, Post told TechCrunch has seen a 4x increase in daily active users and a 10x increase in new sign-ups since Saturday, when Twitter users began facing rate cap issues. The Post declined to share the exact user numbers.

While Twitter’s temporary rate cap has waned, each major mistake on the Musk-led platform prompts more users to seek other alternatives. Mastodon, which smoothly launched on Android later this week, was touted as an early favorite among Twitter’s competitors. Prior to Musk’s purchase of Twitter, Mastodon had approximately 380,000 monthly active users. Within two months, the federated, open-source platform had 2.5 million monthly active users. That number has since dropped to around 1.4 million, but it’s still more than three times the monthly active user base from last year.

This summer, Meta is expected to hit the ground running with its own Twitter clone, rumored to be called Threads. Let the game begin.