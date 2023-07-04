TWITCH Streamer Receives $130,000 in CS:GO Crates, Biggest Donation in Platform History

Donations on Twitch are an everyday thing that, as most of you know, are cash gifts given by fans to their favorite streamers to support their careers. Donations that can also be delivered in the form of objects, even virtual ones, such as loot boxes from the CS:GO game, which the streamer of this title received from the nickname ohnePixel, to whom these objects worth $130,000 were donated.

A gift that has been described by various media outlets as the largest donation they’ve seen on the platform, which could even mean a lot more money for the streamer as they might find one or more items worth more than the initial one when opening the boxes. money.

A gift so that the boxes are not lost?

For those of you who don’t know him, ohnePixel is one of the biggest CS:GO streamers known in the community for trading, collecting and unlocking skins. A market that has been under the hurricane’s scrutiny for months as some of the biggest accounts have been suspended by Valve as the company behind the popular game has offset the suppression of betting sites, so some of the rarer and lower quality skins are effectively removed from the market for good.

In accordance with a comment esports and Twitch news reporter Jake Lucky, the man who introduced him, just won about $4 million betting on skins and suggests he gave them away because “you might be afraid of getting banned because of these giant waves of bans.”

That’s why many coveted items like the AWP Dragon Lore Souvenir and the Kato 2014 Titan Holo can only be found in expensive boxes at almost unbelievable odds, making these vintage loot boxes a significant value. Together, they add up to an initial $130,000 donation, the largest donation ever seen on Twitch.

Items donated to ohnePixel included two 2014 Kato capsules worth at least $20,000 each, extremely rare souvenir sets, and more. And like I said before, ohnePixel has a chance to make a lot of money if luck is on their side, so they planning open all the boxes on Friday, July 7th and this will be the most expensive CS:GO box open ever recorded.

