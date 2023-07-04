Trusting professional League of Legends players is a mistake, and the best proof is the champion almost everyone uses despite being the worst in the entire game – League of Legends

LoL professionals have given Riot Games more than one problem, and this is one of the most obvious cases.

Many players who want to know about League of Legends they turn their attention to the professional game. try mimic the behavior of “professionals” in Summoner’s RiftAt best, trying to understand what their decision-making process is. On paper, this is a great idea, and we can be sure that, in general terms, it will help us improve our performance in ranked games. However, there certain aspects of video games where competitive gamers are not a good example. Most notable is champion selection. History has shown that in many cases it is better ignore their character advice.

Worst champion in League of Legends

One of the most striking examples of this situation is also the most recent. Q’Sante is the worst champion from all league of legends. Based on data for the last 30 days and all ranks in the game, he barely managed to win 43.8% of the games he played. Which does not prevent players from choosing him in five out of a hundred confrontations. The situation is more serious, the higher the rank of the players. In Diamond, although his win rate is just as low, he is the fourth most popular top lane champion. Sounds contradictory even to those most used to MOBAs. riot game .

Q’Sante is a champion with interesting mechanics and gameplay that meets the expectations of many players. However, they popularity in professional games (the fifth champion with the most appearances) is largely to blame for being picked in so many ranked games. “If competitive players use it, it will be good”seems to think many players. However, data since its launch points to a glaring error. It performed quite well at the higher ranks of the game after receiving some buffs upon its release. However, it never worked in this ranking season to other League of Legends characters.

Despite his popularity, K’Sante is not a good champion at any level of play.

If we look at the data of a professional game, the situation is not much different. Q’Sante has played in nearly 1,500 games this competitive season., but his win rate remains at 48.3%. Teams just can’t get results. This is a trend that has been repeated throughout the year and which, in fact, occurs much more frequently than one might expect. This happened not only in League of Legends, but also in many other competitive games, such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive .





K’Sante is a very fun and unique champion, but his popularity has a lot to do with professional play.

“In CS:GO, no one played with the SG (one of the rifles in the game) because it was considered a “nubian” weapon. Valve cut the price of it by 300 and it was played by all the pros. After that, she returned to her original price, and the professionals were still screaming about how unfair it was. Had to be nerfed to death. The gun was in working order for 5 years and no one noticed it. There were only two viable rifles to defend, and the pros were too stubborn to notice,” the player explained. Rebel developer company, gave him the reason: “The situation with SG and AUG in CS:GO four years ago is a crystal clear example of the fact that professionals do not know everything.”

League of Legends itself has a similar example. Riot augustLead Champion Designer explained a few months ago : “There was a patch where Caitlyn didn’t show up in any of the pro matches, but we thought she was the OP and the pros would pick her up. We gave her a small competition oriented buff and she increased her spawn rate from 0 to 100% overnight. We then had to reduce her power even more than we increased her so she wouldn’t end up in that situation. At some point, the pros were bad at picking their champions (…) They should have picked her before the buff. It wasn’t the character’s power that changed, but what people thought of him.“.

One of the reasons why pros make such mistakes has to do with the way they play. They spend many hours training multiple champions. therefore they feel more confident and choose those who drive better. This is not, if not, further proof that Q’Sante isn’t nearly as good as everyone thinks.. Pros have trained with him for hundreds of hours, and even then they haven’t gotten great results… You can imagine how bad a League of Legends player can get in just a dozen games.

