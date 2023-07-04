Travis Scott to record trailer for album ‘Utopia’

Travis Scott was seen graffitiing “Utopia” on the streets of a city in Spain.

rapper travis scott Recently, even without releasing any new song, he is making a lot of headlines. Last week, the Justice decided that he would not answer for the problems that occurred in Astroworld Festival, resulting in a tragedy. Furthermore, the Houston artist continues to tease his fans by indirectly promoting his upcoming album, “utopia,

Travis has his eye on a brand new album and is already doing some promotion for the unannounced project. by page Twitter Travis Scott fan page focuses on rapper material, he will release an album trailer soon. The video would feature him “looking for ‘utopia'” in various countries around the world.

Last weekend, the American rapper was spotted spray painting the word “utopia” in Tarragona, Spain. This supports the possibility of a trailer for the album being in production. In addition, there is information that the artist was recording in the Spanish city, which indicates the possibility of a music video.

Last weekend, he also witnessed an emotional moment during his performance at the festival. heavy rotation, held in Holland last weekend. During the show, Travis went to the front row of the audience to interact with his fans, the rapper chose a young man from the crowd to sing one of his songs, and surprised everyone by stripping in front of a fan. ,