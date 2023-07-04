Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert perform ‘Aye’ together for the first time in Ireland

Music is out on Lil Uzi Vert’s new album.

rappers travis scott it is lil uzi vert performed their new song “Aye” together for the first time in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday. Both Longitudes hit the stage in 2023. Uzi Friday dropped a collaboration on their new album, “Pink Tape”. Other artists included in the weekend Calvin Harris, metro boomin, Joy Bad$$ and many more.

“Aye” from the album “Pink Tape” is fast becoming a fan favorite, becoming the most streamed rap album of 2023. Other collaborations featured on “Pink Tape” include nicki minaj, traga-me o horizonte, don tolliver it is Babymetal. on the production side, Uzi Worked with don cannon, BNYX, Ken Carson, rick rubin, mealy raw, hoarse Serious efforts.

On the album, Uzi addresses his sexuality on the track “Flooded the Face”, assuring fans that he is straight. this letter comes after ujI changed their pronouns to they/then. She discussed her gender identity prior to the album during an interview with 032c magazine. Uzi talks about the importance of finding yourself and being part of a supportive community.

Travis Scott’s performance comes ahead of the release of his upcoming album, “Utopia”. While he’s been teasing the album for years, hints of its impending release have become increasingly prevalent in recent weeks, and it’s set to hit the streets this month. Fans are looking forward to hearing more music from the rapper and anticipate the big collaboration featured on “Aye” with Lil Uzi Vert.